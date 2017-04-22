Lil Wayne Net Worth 2017, He Gets Help From Unlikely Quarters

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, and Bryan Williams, aka Birdman, have a long history that dates back to the early 90s. Currently 34, Wayne has a net worth of about $150 million as of January this year and got his first contract with Birdman’s Cash Money Records when he was just 11. His musical career was at the time influenced by U.N.L.V. and Pimp Daddy, two artists who were at the time under Baby’s music label.

Wayne apparently caught the attention of a Cash Money rapper known as Lil Slim, while performing at a block party. Slim allegedly introduced the young Wayne to the music label founders Birdman and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams. The young, ambitious, and persistent rapper tried his best to get signed to Cash Money, at times leaving recordings on Birdman’s answering machine. It was at this point and at the age of 11 when he got the contract.

HBD MY SON @liltunechi #BEFORE ANYTHANG #CMR uptownshit #BMJR #ymcmb4life #bloodlove A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Sep 27, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

Birdman and Wayne are said to have gotten close after that, with the two terming it as a father-son relationship, which at times drew controversies. Delving a bit into this, a photo of the two kissing emerged a few years ago, drawing speculation about the nature of their relationship. Many saw it as confirmation that the two had a homosexual relationship. However, Birdman shot this down almost immediately, stating that Weezy was like a son to him and that he loved him to death. The following was his statement back then while speaking to Q93 Radio.

“Before I had a child, Wayne and all of them were my children, you heard me? Wayne to me is my son — my first-born son — and that’s what it do for me. That’s my life, that’s my love and that’s my thing. That’s my lil’ son. I love him to death,”

HBD #BMJR A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Sep 27, 2016 at 1:07pm PDT

Fast forward to the present and the two are locked in a bitter feud over unpaid dues to Wayne. In 2015, Wayne sued Birdman’s music label for $51 million over this. According to the report by TMZ, “Wayne says he was supposed to get an $8 million advance when he began recording in December 2013 and another 2M when he completed the album a year later, but so far he’s gotten nothing.”

And in September last year, Wayne expressed his frustration with the whole situation by posting a message on Twitter stating that he was mentally defeated.

That said, Birdman is presently being sued by Jas Prince, son of Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince. James had about a week ago stated that he was supporting Wayne in the feud and was going to make Birdman an offer he couldn’t refuse as pertaining to Wayne’s royalties.

This was while speaking to TMZ. Delving a bit into the history behind this, Drake was back in 2008 discovered by Jas Prince, who subsequently introduced the Toronto rapper to Wayne. And in 2015, James and his son Jas sued Birdman for royalties owed for discovering Drake. The case was settled out of court.

Dedicated A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Now, however, it seems Birdman never paid them the settlement sum of $11 million and owes them about $4 million. This is as reported by BET. According to the report, the Princes have Marc Kasowitz, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, to go after the Cash Money founder.

It is speculated that Jas and James Prince are using the opportunity to teach Birdman a lesson on keeping royalties owed. James Prince is still one of the most feared men in the hip hop industry. In 2015, he sent a chilling warning to P Diddy for punching Drake, saying that he was family. The brawl, which occurred at the LIV nightclub led to Drake being taken to hospital after the altercation.

