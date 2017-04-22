‘The Science Guy’ Is Back! ‘Bill Nye Saves The World’ Netflix Series Now Streaming

Bill Nye, popularly known as “The Science Guy,” is back to save the world with science on his new Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World, which debuts today (April 21), Vox reports. Who or what is he saving the world from? Well, there’s too many to mention, but ultimately it’s the anti-science sentiment that’s permeating society in the current post-science, “fake news” era.

In a world where seemingly reasonable people believe that climate change is not real, Earth is flat, vaccines cause autism, and GMO’s are dangerous, “The Science Guy” sure has his work cut out for him. Can he save the world for future generations? It’s hard to tell, but judging by his Netflix series, Nye is probably on the right track.

“We want you to learn how to evaluate evidence,” Nye said in one of the Netflix show’s episodes.

Bill Nye pointed out that critical thinking is an important skill to have. He demonstrated it perfectly once during the show’s preview, in which he showed a sold-out crowd at the Paley Center for Media on April 18 an “acid test” that he did with musician Steve Aoki.

In this “acid test” demonstration, Nye wanted to investigate if an expensive product from Whole Foods is just as effective at treating heartburn as milk of magnesia. After “The Science Guy” added each to an acidic solution, it turned out that milk of magnesia worked while the “hippy stomach treatment” did not.

“This hippy stomach treatment, it has extract of elm, peppermint and vinegar,” Nye said on the Netflix show. “Yeah, that’s right — vinegar: acetic acid. You ever had sweet and sour anything? The sour is the vinegar. So, they want you to put vinegar in your stomach when it’s upset? People, no!”

Bill “The Science Guy” Nye is perhaps the most well-known scientist in popular culture. Bill Nye’s first show, The ScienceGuy, aired back in the early 90’s and lasted until 1998. That show, however, was geared towards kids. The Netflix version of the show, Bill Nye Saves the World, on the other hand, is geared towards “grown-ups,” as explained by Nye himself during an interview with CNN last month.

“Grown-ups. Voters and taxpayers. The rating, if it were rated, is PG-13. If we get 13, 12-year-olds watching, 14-year-olds, that’s great. Bring it on. We address big issues facing society from a scientific standpoint, including climate change, space exploration.”

Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World series, just like in the Science Guy show, features Bill Nye performing a series of experiments to debunk a plethora of misconceptions about the world around us. But unlike the 90’s version, the new series features a gamut of performers, comedians, and experts who want to share their views on important scientific issues.

Also, Bill Nye’s Netflix TV show aims to entertain, which is just as well, since it helps science become more accessible to those who don’t have a natural inclination to the subject matter. Plus, it’s going to make viewers come back for more.

“Any TV show has to be entertaining first. Whatever else you do is good, but to make it entertaining you can’t beat being funny — or being funny on purpose,” Nye said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Hopefully, it makes people better thinkers and makes them laugh at the same time.”

Bill Nye Saves the World has also taken great strides in empowering women in science, specifically in the promotion of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Nye said that including women scientists and reporters in his Netflix show was important to him.

“My mother was really good at math and science,” he said. “She was recruited by the [U.S.] Navy.”

All episodes of Bill Nye Saves the World are now available for streaming on Netflix.

