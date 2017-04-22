Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller reportedly gets emotional before her weight loss surgery. The ALDC guru, who faced numerous controversies over the past few months, allegedly feels like nobody really cares for her, reports claim.

On Friday, Abby Lee Miller opened up to Entertainment Tonight before going under the knife for a sleeve gastrectomy. The former Dance Moms instructor broke down in tears as she shared her concerns before pushing through with the surgery.

The 50-year-old ALDC founder revealed that she felt like nobody cares for her, particularly now that she’s about to go under the knife. In fact, it was reported that only ET was with Abby Lee Miller before her weight loss surgery.

“Oh, this is crazy,” Abby Lee Miller said, wiping away her tears before heading to the operating room.

“There’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me.”

According to reports, the Dance Moms mentor undergoes the weight loss surgery to remove about 80 percent of her stomach. The usually tough and outspoken dance diva expressed her fears and concerns about going under the knife.

“I’m scared. I’m nervous.”

The last couple of months has been tough for Abby Lee Miller. It can be recalled that the reality star abruptly announced her resignation from Dance Moms in an Instagram post. The ALDC owner dishes on some intriguing details and accusations about the hit Lifetime show and its producers. Apparently, the controversial mentor has been feeling unappreciated for six long years. She also slammed Dance Moms producers who “manipulated” and “disrespected” her throughout the course of the show

In addition, Abby Lee Miller has reportedly lost two jobs due to her impending sentencing. According to reports, the former Dance Moms instructor was set to do a fan meet and greet event where she promised to reveal all the dirt of the dance reality show. Miller reportedly asked fans to pay $65 for the said Q&A tour.

“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines? Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known worldwide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit,” Abby Lee Miller announced.

However, the gig was cut short when Abby Lee Miller was forced to postpone due to “uncontrollable circumstances.” Apparently, the ALDC founder was prohibited from traveling prior to the sentencing date. The Dance Moms mentor filed a motion seeking clarification whether or not domestic travel is included in the said prohibition.

“The Court’s order provided that no further travel will be authorized prior to the sentencing hearing,” the court papers stated. “Ms. Miller respectfully requests clarification as to whether the Court’s Order applies to domestic travel, which was not prohibited as part of Ms. Miller’s bond.”

However, Abby Lee Miller’s request has been denied.

“For the court to consider the Motion to Travel, the court would require a hearing. Due to the late filing of the motion, there is insufficient time for the court to hold a hearing. The motion is DENIED.”

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from Dance Moms and its spinoff, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and other projects as well. The said amount was allegedly hidden in secret bank accounts sometime between 2012 to 2013.

There were also reports that the former Dance Moms star agreed to forfeit $120,000 in Australian currency which she allegedly snuck into the country.

Currently, Abby Lee Miller is still awaiting her sentencing scheduled on May 8. The Dance Moms instructor might face 30 months in prison.

“I just don’t want to fight anymore, I have, like, this much fight in me left,” Miller said. “I don’t want to do it anymore, just save my tears for the pillow.”

