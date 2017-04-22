Melania Trump Divorce Rumor: First Lady Growing Increasingly Unhappy And Distant From Donald, Report Claims

Melania Trump is facing a new round of divorce rumors after an exposé painted a picture of a First Lady unhappy with her marriage and increasingly distancing herself from Donald Trump, with no solid plans to ever move to the White House.

Melania has been the subject of divorce rumors for many months, dating back to the release of a 2005 tape from Access Hollywood in which Donald Trump appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women and trying to sleep with another woman while Melania was pregnant with their son.

Those rumors intensified as Melania and Donald had a series of awkward encounters, with Melania appearing to distance herself from Donald at his inauguration and Donald seemingly ignoring his wife during a visit to Barack and Michelle Obama just before Trump took office.

Those rumors have been pushed mostly by unnamed sources and the celebrity gossip mill, with Melania never speaking directly about her marriage and those close to her denying that there is any trouble between Melania and Donald.

But a new report from Vanity Fair gives a new glimpse of an apparently strained marriage, with Melania Trump reportedly nearing her “breaking point” and growing increasingly unhappy with Donald Trump. The story also cast doubt on reports that Melania would be moving to Washington, D.C., to live with Donald Trump in the White House at the completion of Barron’s school year.

Sources noted that Melania has not appeared to be looking around schools in Washington for Barron to attend next year.

“Melania’s unhappiness and the couple’s apparent lack of closeness are becoming more noticeable,” the report noted. “Despite assurances from her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, that Melania is embracing the role of First Lady, most signs point to a distinct lack of interest. And while Grisham says Mrs. Trump plans to move to the White House once their son, Barron, ‘finishes out the school year,’ there have been indications that she is in no particular rush.”

There may have been strain in the marriage for quite some time, the report added. After Melania became pregnant with Barron in 2005, Donald Trump reportedly started to distance himself. At that time, Melania had just turned 35, an age that Donald Trump would later tell Howard Stern was “check-out time” for his interest in women.

“A visitor to one of Trump’s homes, late into Melania’s pregnancy, recalls him remarking that he agreed to the baby on the condition that Melania would get her body back,” the report noted.

Though none of Melania Trump’s close friends spoke on the record for the Vanity Fair story, acquaintances painted her as a woman reluctant to be in the spotlight and eager for Trump’s campaign to come to an end on Election Night. Philip Bloch, a stylist who has previously worked on Donald Trump’s pageants, said it seemed Melania was ready for it all to be over on November 8.

“I’ll tell you, that pantsuit didn’t look like she was going to a victory rally,” he said of her Election Night outfit. “That outfit was like, ‘I’m getting on the plane going to Palm Beach. This is over now. Thank God.’ ”

Melania Trump visited a woman's shelter while her husband played golf https://t.co/aJXXUSJuod — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 17, 2017

The report did go on to note that those close to Melania Trump have denied the divorce rumors, even after the release of the damaging Access Hollywood tape.

The Trump team appeared to be ahead of the Vanity Fair story. The New York Post‘s Page Six reported nearly three weeks ago that the magazine was planning what could be a hit piece against Melania, and sources close to the couple noted that none of Melania’s close associates were going to participate.

Vanity Fair's 'Mean-Spirited' Melania Trump Story Is Here https://t.co/qRPkfEQ9SV [@JezSlot] — Stephanie Migot (@MsMigot) April 22, 2017

If Melania Trump is headed for a divorce, both she and Donald Trump are doing a good job keeping it quiet. Neither has ever spoken about trouble in their marriage, and others close to them continue to shoot down reports that they are headed for a split.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images]