‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Prepares For Jessica Lange Appearance

American Horror Story Season 7 is preparing to take fans in a wild new direction with special crossover events from previous season themes. Although the theme for Season 7 of American Horror Story has yet to be revealed, there is some indication that AHS are going to get some nostalgic material on the show in the fall.

For those who are unaware, Jessica Lange has not been on American Horror Story since Season 4, which was the year that had all the smash hit ratings for the Freak Show installment. Since then, fans of American Horror Story have been beating their drums on social media demanding the return of the former leading lady that now frequently collaborates with Ryan Murphy on his other show, Feud.

But for fans of American Horror Story, that simply is not enough. Although it is nice to see Jessica Lange working with Ryan Murphy on his other projects, fans want to see her either return to AHS as a new character, or reprise the role of an old character from previous seasons of AHS.

With the one and only #JessicaLange in a scene of #AmericanHorrorStory: Murder House in 2011. Such an experience! #AHS pic.twitter.com/AtMfh3fDHU — meredith scott lynn (@MeredithSLynn) March 7, 2017

It seems as though Ryan Murphy has been listening to his fans and he also shares their sentiments on the return of Jessica Lange to American Horror Story, according to an interview with TV Guide on the red carpet of a Feud event.

Although Ryan Murphy was a bit vague and dismissive of the possibility that Jessica Lange could come back to American Horror Story for Season 7, he did make some comments that seemed to really point in that direction.

“I think she (Jessica Lange) would if I bribed her enough, you know?” Ryan Murphy said. “I haven’t really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

Season 7 of American Horror Story is primed to have some of its biggest ratings to date following the announcement that the horror anthology series on FX will be deviating much more this year from its traditional playbook. Although there have been some mild character crossovers with other seasons of AHS, the theme of the show for each season has stayed intact with some actors pulling double character duties.

Sarah Paulson has been one of the most prolific character actors on American Horror Story in recent years, pulling off two and three character switches on the same season of American Horror Story.

But if all goes as planned, then the crossover Season 7 of American Horror Story will feature Jessica Lange in a returning role from AHS: Murder House, or even possibly her character from AHS: Coven. But the realistic vision of that character is dead and in hell, so she will likely be returning as her Murder House character.

Since Jessica Lange and Ryan Murphy have been working together for so long now with shows like American Horror Story and Feud, there might also be a good chance that fans will get to see her play a role or two in American Crime Story, or future seasons of Feud, given that both shows are also anthology series on FX.

One thing that is for sure is that fans of all of Ryan Murphy’s shows love her, as well as FX, so the sky is the limit as to just how much she can appear on his plate of neverending TV shows on cable.

There has been no word yet as to when Season 7 of American Horror Story will premiere on FX, nor what the theme of the show will be this year. But there is a good chance that it will premiere the same time this year as it did last year, in early September.

American Horror Story Season 7 has confirmed that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters would be returning and the show’s story will pick up on Election Day in 2016.

[Featured Image by FX]