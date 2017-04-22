CBS Shows’ 2017 Season Finales: Weddings In ‘NCIS,’ ‘Scorpion,’ Sheldon’s Fan In ‘Big Bang Theory,’ And More

CBS has released season finale storylines for its shows. Almost all its shows, which premiered in fall 2016, are barreling toward the season finish line in May. The final episodes are expected to feature shocking twists, emotional moments and major cliffhangers. The final episodes’ storylines suggest that the CBS shows will feature weddings, action-packed investigations, the return of a crazy admirer, life-changing decisions, and potential exit of some major characters.

Here are the 2016-2017 season finale storylines and air dates for CBS shows (Via CBS).

Kevin Can Wait Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Penultimate Episode on Monday, May 1, Season Finale On Monday, May 8.

Storylines: “On the penultimate season finale episode of Kevin Can Wait entitled “Sting Of Queens: Part One,” Kevin (Kevin James) begrudgingly agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise an undercover assignment where he and his old rival, Vanessa Cellucci (guest star Leah Remini), once again, pose as husband and wife. Also, Donna (Erinn Hayes) is up for a promotion, Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) is accepted to law school, and Chale (Ryan Cartwright) gets a lucrative new job.”

“On the season finale episode of Kevin Can Wait entitled “Sting Of Queens: Part Two,” Kevin is strong-armed by his undercover partner, Vanessa, to extend their investigation by attending a fraudulent dealer’s weekend art show in Boston, which causes him to miss Mets Fantasy baseball camp with his buddies. Plus, Chale’s dream job isn’t what it seems, and Donna mouths off to her boss, on the conclusion of the two-part first season finale.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Kevin Can Wait Season 2 already renewed.

Scorpion Season 3 Season Finale

Air Date: Scorpion Special Wedding Episode on Monday, May 1, and Season 3 final episode on Monday, May 15.

Storylines: Wedding Special Episode- “On the Scorpion episode entitled “Something Burrowed, Something Blew,” Team Scorpion must help Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) and Happy (Jadyn Wong) race to the altar after a simple job extinguishing a mining tunnel fire turns catastrophic.”

“On the season finale episode of Scorpion entitled “Scorp Family Robinson,” which takes place three weeks after they crash land on a deserted island, tensions run high for Team Scorpion when they must battle to overcome their relationship obstacles with each other in order to be rescued.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Scorpion Season 4 already renewed.

Blue Blood Season 7 Season Finale

Air Date: Friday, May 5

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Blue Bloods entitled “The Thin Blue Line,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) intercepts a multi-million dollar shipment that was heading to a drug cartel in Mexico and becomes the target when cartel members come back for revenge. Plus, Jamie (Will Estes) works independently to track down a serial killer who preys on the elderly, and Mayor Poole (David Ramsey) confides in Frank (Tom Selleck) that he has unexpected plans.”

Renewed or Canceled: Blue Blood Season 8 already renewed.

The Great Indoors Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Monday, May 8

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of The Great Indoors entitled “The Company Retreat,” feelings resurface between Jack (Joel McHale) and Brooke (Susannah Fielding) as they work together to help Clark (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) finally get together with Emma (Christine Ko). Also, Roland (Stephen Fry) asks Jack to lead the staff in his absence after he accepts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to return to field reporting.”

Renewed or Canceled: The Great Indoors Season 2 has not yet been renewed or canceled.

NCIS Season 14 Season Finale

Air Date: NCIS Special Wedding Episode on Tuesday, May 9, and Season 14 finale on Tuesday, May 16

Storylines: “On this season’s penultimate episode of NCIS entitled “Something Blue,” the stress of McGee (Sean Murray) and Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) imminent wedding takes its toll as Delilah is rushed to the hospital. Also, the NCIS travels out to sea after a young, healthy Petty Officer aboard a Navy destroyer dies in his sleep.”

Gibbs, McGee, & Torres put their lives on the line. Here's everything we know about the #NCIS season finale so far: https://t.co/fEacvX6jwz pic.twitter.com/Ks1wBMBpHV — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 19, 2017

“On the NCIS Season 14 finale episode entitled “Rendezvous,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon), McGee and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) travel to a remote area in Paraguay, which is controlled by a group of violent rebels. While there, they attempt to locate a missing Navy SEAL who disappeared during an unsanctioned trip.”

Renewed Or Canceled: NCIS Season 15 already renewed.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10

Air Date: Thursday, May 11

Storyline: “On the Season 10 finale of The Big Bang Theory, the gang is concerned when Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (guest star Riki Lindhome), a former admirer of Sheldon (Jim Parsons), resurfaces while Amy (Mayim Bialik) is away at Princeton.”

Renewed Or Canceled: The Big Bang Theory Season 11 and Season 12 already renewed.

Mom Season 4 Season Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 11

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Mom entitled “Lockjaw And A Liquid Diet,” Christy (Anna Faris) tries to help when Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets into trouble with the IRS. However, she soon realizes she’s in over her head, so she encourages Bonnie to seek help from her newfound brother, Ray (Leonard Roberts).”

Renewed or Canceled: Mom Season 5 already renewed.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 season finale

Air Date: Sunday, May 14

Storyline: “On the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale episode entitled “Unleashed,” Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) goes rogue from the NCIS team in an attempt to stop Tahir Khaled (guest star Anslem Richardson) from ever targeting his family again.”

Renewed Or Canceled: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 already renewed.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 Season 7 Finale

Air Date: Friday, May 12

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Hawaii Five-0 entitled “Ua mau ke ea o ka ʻāina i ka pono,” McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) risks his life when Five-0 attempts to rescue a group of young girls trapped in a sex trafficking ring the team has been tracking all year. Plus, Kono (Grace Park), who’s deeply affected by the dangerous case, makes a life-changing decision.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 already renewed.

Life In Pieces Season 2 Season Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 11

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Life In Pieces entitled “Poison Fire Teats Universe,” Colleen (Angelique Cabral) and Matt (Thomas Sadoski) miss all the flights to Mexico for their wedding, which causes Colleen to panic that they’ll never get married. Singer Richard Marx guest stars as Buddy Daiquiri, a charming hotel lounge singer. Meanwhile, Greg (Colin Hanks) and Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) get in trouble when they share a cookie with a fellow passenger, who has a severe allergic reaction.

Finally, Joan (Dianne Wiest) and John (James Brolin) rush their dog, Tank, to the vet after he swallows the wedding ring, and the Hughes family is forced to move into the tiny house of Tyler (Niall Cunningham) and Clementine (Hunter King) after a fire breaks out in the kitchen.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Life In Pieces Season 3 already renewed.

Training Day Season 1 Season Finale

Air Date: First part of two-part season finale on Saturday, May 13, and final episode on Sunday, May 20

Storyline: “On the first episode of Training Day’s two-part season finale entitled “Elegy,” Kyle’s (Justin Cornwell) trust in Frank (Bill Paxton) is shattered when he learns Frank has been lying to him about the circumstances surrounding his father’s death.”

“On the season finale episode of Training Day entitled “Elegy Part 2,” Kyle (Justin Cornwell), Tommy (Drew Van Acker), and Rebecca (Katrina Law) must rescue Frank (Bill Paxton) when he goes on a rogue mission to Mexico to locate intel linked to the murder of Kyle’s father.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Training Day Season 2 has not yet been renewed.

Man With A Plan Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Monday, May 15

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Man With A Plan entitled “Buzzer Beater,” Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi (Liza Snyder) toy with having another baby after Don (Kevin Nealon) and Marcy (Kali Rocha) bring their newborn grandson for a visit.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Man With A Plan Season 2 already renewed.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 3 Season Finale

Air Date: Tuesday, May 16

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of NCIS: New Orleans entitled “Poetic Justice,” the NCIS team calls in FBI Assistant Director Isler (Derek Webster) to help expose—and stop—the sinister scheme Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) has planned for the residents of Clearwater.”

Renewed Or Canceled: New Orleans Season 4 already renewed.

Madam Secretary Season 3 Season Finale

Air Date- Sunday, May 21

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Madam Secretary entitled “Article 5,” Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) heads to Brussels to seek NATO’s support against Russia when it threatens to invade Bulgaria, but when France refuses to cooperate, it threatens the alliance’s existence. Also, when Henry’s (Tim Daly) new government role has him dive into the Russia issue, he turns to his former operative, Dmitri Petrov (Chris Petrovski), for help. Finally, as Nadine (Bebe Neuwirth) and Mike B’s (Kevin Rahm) relationship heats up, Elizabeth finds out information about her old friend that makes her question his loyalty.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Madam Secretary Season 4 already renewed.

Elementary Season 5 Season Finale

Air Date: Sunday, May 21

A gang war erupts in NYC. Here's everything we know about #Elementary's season finale so far: https://t.co/RX3PvgZk7x pic.twitter.com/jfVbrtlnva — Elementary (@Elementary_CBS) April 19, 2017

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Elementary, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) pursue an elusive criminal as a gang war erupts in New York City. While the NYPD works to contain the violence, the pair investigates the murder that appears to have ignited the city-wide conflict—and discovers a familiar face is the one pulling the strings.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Elementary Season 6 not yet been renewed or canceled.

Bull Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Tuesday, May 23.

Storyline: “On the season finale episode of Bull entitled “Benevolent Deception,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the Trial Analysis, Corp. team travel to Miami with J.P. Nunnelly (guest star Eliza Dushku) to work on a controversial drug trafficking case in which both the clients’ and the jurors’ lives are in danger.”

Renewed Or Canceled: Bull Season 2 already renewed.

[Featured Image by CBS]