Lucy Hale Teases Multiple ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Weddings And More On Dark Aria

Lucy Hale is becoming the go-to source for teasers and spoilers on the last installment of Pretty Little Liars. The actress, who plays Aria Montgomery on the series, is again dishing on what fans can expect in the last episodes of the show, giving special teases about her own character going dark at some point before the end. Additionally, Hale spills everything she knows about the PLL relationships, including which couples will be walking down the aisle before it’s all over.

Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale Dishes on a Double Set of Wedding Bells

We're back for 9 more episodes. Hope you guys enjoyed. We love you ❤ A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

The first episode of Pretty Little Liars, following the mid-season break, was filled with drama, both from Uber A and from the liars’ own personal stories, but as Entertainment Tonight suggests, Lucy Hale might have the most compelling arc of them all. Her character, Aria, survived an incredibly long and twisted love story with Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding), finally reaching the point where both characters are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

As usual, Pretty Little Liars fans were thrown a curve when Ezra’s long-lost girlfriend was found alive and returned to safety. While this is certainly good news, it has left Aria wondering where she stands with Ezra.

Adding to that stress, Aria and her friends learn that Uber A is still out there and plotting a new deadlier game. Lucy suggests that her Pretty Little Liars character is reaching her breaking point, and as Hale alludes, it won’t be pretty.

“She might get her happy ending but Aria definitely has quite a dark path to do down in these last ten episodes,” said Ms. Hale.

For those eager to catch a Dark Aria storyline, Hale proudly points out that it was her idea. The Pretty Little Liars star went to the show’s writers, begging them to give her a cooler story arc for the last part of the series. As a result, Lucy says she’ll have her Dark Aria story and will be doing things she’s previously never been able to do in her acting career.

“You’ll see what I’m talking about in a couple episodes but it was very fun, so, I felt very satisfied when we finished with my character,” taunted Hale.

Lucy Hale Teases Weddings in the Last PLL Installment

April 18th ????️ @freeform A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Pretty Little Liars is as much about the romances as it is about the mysteries, and according to the Huffington Post, Lucy Hale is promising a “very romantic” theme to the last installment of the show.

“You get to see all of the couples together and there’s a wedding… or are there two weddings? Yes, there’s one main wedding… hmmm, I don’t know if I was supposed to say there are two weddings, but whatever, we’ll just let that slide,” Hale coyly said before moving on.

She tries to cover the slip of the tongue by adding that there are pregnancies and kids, but it’s too late. The news is out. Two PLL couples will definitely tie the knot, before the end.

While Lucy isn’t about to slip again, her Pretty Little Liars on-screen love interest also let out a secret in a previous Instagram post. Sharing a picture last October, Ian Harding captioned the image with his gratitude for Hale working so well with him throughout the series. The tribute to Lucy wasn’t the big surprise, however.

The picture showed Lucy wearing a veil, sending fans into a shocked overload at the revelation.

Now, that picture has even more context, considering Hale’s slip of a couple of big Pretty Little Liars weddings.

Ms. Hale all but confirmed the wedding theories for Ezria, when she added a warm thought for her Pretty Little Liars romance.

“It’s been such a roller coaster of a romance, but I want to say there’s a happy ending,” said the actress.

The next episode of Pretty Little Liars airs on Tuesday, April 25 on Freeform.

