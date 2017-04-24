Jenelle Evans Says She’s Done Having Kids As She Battles For Custody Of Sons

Controversial Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reportedly stated she’s not planning on having any more babies ever. Evans is currently embattled in custody battles regarding 7-year-old son Jace and 2-year-old son Kaiser as she plans her wedding to David Eason. She and Eason share new baby daughter Ensley as well.

Wetpaint quoted an interview in which Jenelle states she and David—who has two kids from previous relationships— are definitely done having kids. Evans said the fact she and Eason have a blended family of five kids solidified the fact they’re not having any more children in the future.

“David and I talked about it one day recently and how complicated things can get with Kaiser and Ensley together. They remind us why we are done.”

It seems having two kids so close in age is enough for the couple as Jenelle went on to say life can get complicated. However, she also stated she loves being a mom and wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“Life is pretty complicated at the moment, but I love it and wouldn’t trade my role as mom.”

All pink everything. ???? #MomLife #NoMakeup #MessyHairDontCare A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

As if having their hands full with four kids living with them (David has custody of only one of his kids), Jenelle discussed the added stress of custody battles.

“I make sure that I get Jace every weekend and have Kaiser every other weekend.”

Currently, Jenelle’s mom Barbara has custody of Jace while she shares custody of Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith. Things can get a bit complicated as the MTV star works to make sure none of her kids feel left out when it comes to family time.

“I have also been trying to take family photos lately of everyone together. I don’t want anyone to feel excluded from our family.”

As for her custody battle with Babs, Jenelle said her son Jace doesn’t have a side when it comes to deciding who he wants to live with permanently.

This is where fun stuff happens… ???? #Kids #WheelBarrel #FamilyFun #Outdoors #Adventure A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

“Jace doesn’t have a ‘side.’ He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change.”

Evans elaborated that she does try to get along with her mom, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

“I’m ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”

With everything Jenelle and David have on their plate at the moment, fans may not be surprised to learn the Teen Mom star and her fiancé don’t plan on having any more babies. In fact, the couple are still dealing with Barbara not approving of their relationship as Jenelle went on to say Babs holds a grudge against any guy she dates.

“My mom is still not wanting to give up her grudge against any guy I date.”

While Barbara has been vocal in his dislike of David, Jenelle has been just as vocal in her defense of him.

“David has never done anything wrong to her and still doesn’t really speak to her to this day, even though he disagrees with a lot of things she believes.”

When it comes to her hectic life, Evans said Eason helps her maintain control, according to E! News.

They brighten up my days. ☀️ #BabyLove #Family #DaddysGirl A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

“It’s pretty hectic! I get a lot of help [from fiancé] David [Eason] though. Having a 3-year-old and a newborn at the same time is the hardest part.”

The couple have recently moved into a new home and working on clearing the land and landscaping. Jenelle told her Snapchat followers it’s been difficult to unpack boxes while caring for her young kids and newborn daughter. However, David has played an important part in helping her care for the kids.

“David is amazing with my children. He’s not afraid to change dirty diapers.”

However helpful David may be, it seems this is Teen Mom star has reached her limit when it comes to expanding her family.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]