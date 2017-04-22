Jordan Ozuna And Tyga Dating? Kylie Jenner Lookalike Denies She Is Dating Rapper Tyga

Rumors of model Jordan Ozuna and Tyga dating have lit up the internet, but the Kylie Jenner lookalike has recently gone on record to address the speculation. Over a month after Tyga was broken up with on-and-off girlfriend Kylie Jenner, he was seen stepping out with a new girl. However, the former Hooters girl is now claiming that she is not currently in a relationship with Tyga.

The Hot New Hip Hop website reported earlier on Friday that Ozuna, who was once linked to singer Justin Bieber, posted on social media to address the dating chatter. Just hours ago, the girl rumored to be Tyga’s new flame tweeted on her Twitter account, “Omg y’all I’m not dating tyga. come on.” The message included three emoji faces laughing so hard they had tears pouring out of their eyes.

The report mentions that the two stepped out as a couple to have dinner at Serafina Sunset in Los Angeles recently. From there, the rumors began to fly, as photos surfaced online taken by the paparazzi. Many people were quick to speculate on whether or not the two were in fact romantically involved, after what appeared to be a Kylie Jenner and Tyga break-up last month. The photos of Jordan Ozuna and Tyga also brought with them plenty of jokes thrown towards the rapper on social media.

With this new female showing up alongside Tyga, it also brought a lot of questions about who she was. As Heavy reported earlier, Ozuna was linked with pop singer Justin Bieber back in 2013 and 2014. Apparently, at the time she and Bieber were together, she was still married. Ozone was in the process of a divorce, separated at the time from her husband Daniel Ozuna, who was serving in the Coast Guard.

Meet Tyga's new squeeze: Jordan Ozuna's 'obsessed' with #KimKardashian, modeled for Kanye, and went on a date with Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/pXzDvMie0y — Kim Kardashian Fans (@KimKardashianW0) April 21, 2017

Some reports noted that Bieber and Ozuna showed plenty of affection for one another in public. TMZ even indicated that the two were living together at a house that Bieber was renting in Atlanta. However, Jordan Ozuna later posted that she and Bieber “did hook up” but that they weren’t actually dating one another. It seems that is the same story she is telling as far as Tyga, although she has not said anything about “hooking up” with the rapper in her message earlier.

Meanwhile, the latest with Tyga’s rumored ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner is that she may be dating a new rapper, Travis Scott. As Teen Vogue reported, the pair were seen together this past weekend at a Coachella Music Festival party. There has yet to be a confirmation that they are an official couple. Kylie also has a brand new reality series of her own on the way called Life of Kylie which will debut later this summer on the E! channel. The series will be an eight-part series spotlighting Kylie’s life as a fashion entrepreneur and reality television personality.

The half-sister of Kim Kardashian, Kylie has managed to achieve a massive amount of success on her own through sales of various products online including makeup products and clothing. Her items often sell out fast online due to her huge social media presence. Jenner previously appeared on MTV’s reality show Kingin’ with Tyga which focused mostly on the life of her former rap star boyfriend.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott got their flirt on at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/Hx6hsewPms — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 17, 2017

As for Tyga, the 27-year-old rapper from Compton, California has recently been linked to the model Jordan Ozuna but was previously linked to not only Kylie but also Blac Chyna. He and the woman who nearly married Rob Kardashian have a child together, King Cario Stevenson. The hip-hop artist who has released at least five studio albums has also been in trouble with the state of California for unpaid taxes and has a lawsuit that was filed against him just last year.

So the plot thickens, as Kylie Jenner fans will hope for the best for the social media and fashion mogul in the wake of her breakup. In the meantime, the speculation over Tyga and Jordan Ozuna dating will probably continue, despite a simple message posted online.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]