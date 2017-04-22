‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 24 Tease Baby Drama, Love Triangles, and Shady Schemes

Young and the Restless spoilers promise for an exciting week ahead. The week of April 24 teases baby drama with Chloe, love triangles, and shady schemes.

Nick and Paul hunt for Chloe.

Things are about to get very uneasy in Genoa City. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Paul (Doug Davidson) continue to search for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and get to the truth about Adam’s death.

Next week on Y&R, someone's life will be changed forever and a secret alliance will shake things up!

The more they look into the evidence against Chloe, the more they wonder whether she is responsible, according to Soap Hub.

Who is Bella’s father?

Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Chloe will shake things up with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) by sending them both letters saying either one of them could be Bella’s father and stating they should get DNA tests as soon as they can.

Kevin obviously slept with Chloe, so this won’t be a huge surprise to him but Billy didn’t have sex with her. Young and the Reckless fans know that Chloe stole Billy’s semen, so he would have no idea that he could have been Bella’s dad.

Love triangle.

Billy will also be dealing with his romantic reunion with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) however, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will also beg for him to come back and apologize for freaking out on him before.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Billy will end up proposing to whoever he chooses to be with!

Today, Billy overhears Phyllis and Jack's conversation. What does this mean for Billy & Phyllis?????

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will come home from her trip to New York to find Jack (Peter Bergman) plotting another revenge scheme. He has some new information about the Newman’s and he feels like he is closer than ever to discovering why Victor disappeared.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers say that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will try to revamp her image, but the closer Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gets to her ex, the more Hilary tries to prove herself to Devon (Bryton James).

Victor is back.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will come back next week and beg Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for forgiveness. He is desperate and willing to prove himself to her, but will she forgive him?

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam.

Young and the Restless fans know that Nikki is absolutely appalled at what she thinks Victor has done and has sworn she was done with him.

Nikki will receive a huge surprise from Victor but will it be enough?

Next week on Y&R packs a punch, tables are turned and friends are turned on.

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless starts again on Monday, April 24 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]