WWE News: John Cena And Nikki Bella Get Nude Online For Reaching Big Milestone, When Is WWE Stars’ Wedding?

The WWE power couple of John Cena and Nikki Bella recently got nude after reaching a very special milestone. The two WWE superstars were last seen in the ring together back at WrestleMania 33 when Cena proposed to Nikki after the duo teamed up to win a match. Since then, the SmackDown Live roster members have been absent from WWE action as they’re busy planning their wedding and working on other endeavors. However, they still took some time to have a bit of naked fun online.

As WrestleZone recently reported, the two WWE stars recently celebrated a milestone for The Bella Twins’ YouTube Channel. Reportedly, the channel crossed the 500,000 subscribers mark, prompting Nikki Bella and John Cena to record a very special video. In the video clip, the duo is dressed in robes and gets naked to celebrate the subscriber milestone. While the two WWE superstars disrobe in the clip, there is censoring for those concerned the video would be “not so PG.” The video also ends with a bit of hilarity from John Cena.

As of this report, The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel has over 530,000 subscribers, which is just over halfway towards the next big milestone of one million subscribers and a special gold YouTube “Play button” plaque. The latest video for the “Nude 500K celebration,” which is seen below, had reached nearly 300,000 views as of this report. Other videos on the channel feature updates on Brie Bella’s pregnancy, John Cena showing off the various cars they own, and of course, behind-the-scenes looks at Nikki’s engagement ring and the engagement itself.

The idea for the naked celebration was proposed to viewers in another video published under a week ago. During the clip, Nikki was seen with Cena seated beside her, asking for people to comment their ideas for how to celebrate in the YouTube comments section below. Cena joked “get naked” and Nikki quickly agreed to the idea before the video ended with John saying, “Wait, what?”

The wrestling stars last appeared in the ring during a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33. During that bout, Nikki and John teamed up to take on the real-life husband and wife duo of The Miz and Maryse. In the weeks leading up to the match, there were spoof clips shown on WWE programming featuring Miz and Maryse as they mocked Nikki and John from the shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. Many of the clips involved poking fun at the fact that Cena had yet to officially ask his longtime girlfriend to marry him.

The moment finally came after they won their tag team match. Cena grabbed a microphone and retold the story of how he had mentioned to Nikki before her surgery that he’d ask her the big question in the future. After getting down on one knee and presenting the nice-sized rock to Nikki, The Bella Twins star said “yes.” Since then, the two have been on a hiatus from the SmackDown Live program.

As E! Online reported, the big wedding date is still unknown, but Nikki commented on that being the first thing on her current agenda.

“I just want it to be a time where we are excited to be together and have family and we feel alive and fresh and I just hope there’s a week in our lives where we can just dedicate to that week with friends and family and we get the most special day of our lives. I do not want my man to be exhausted for our wedding day, especially our wedding night.”

The speculation is that John Cena and Nikki Bella could officially tie the knot later this fall or sometime in 2018. When asked about a “reality TV wedding,” Nikki said she’s open to the idea of the wedding being filmed for reality television since she’d want her “Bella Army” fans to be able to witness it. However, she also indicated that she wouldn’t want the filming to “take away from the special moments.”

Cena and Nikki may want to take a cue from Kim Kardashian with regards to that, based on how short her marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries lasted after it was filmed for reality TV.

[Featured Image by WWE]