Caitlyn Jenner: America’s Most Famous Transgender Tells Diane Sawyer She Takes Up To 40 Selfies A Day

Caitlyn Jenner has a new memoir coming out titled The Secrets of My Life. There’s no better way for her to promote her new project then to sit down with journalist Diane Sawyer for a 20/20 prime time interview. The interview took place on April 21 and this was the second big interview that Sawyer scored with 67-year-old Jenner.

Almost two years ago to the date, it was Diane Sawyer who spoke with Jenner in an exclusive 20/20 interview in which Jenner talked about her secret life living as a transgender woman. Tonight’s interview took place in Jenner’s gorgeous $3.5 million Malibu home. Jenner dressed casually (for her) in light slacks, a brown blouse, and nude heels. The interview started off the same way that the 2015 interview began. Sawyer asked Jenner to finish the sentence, “Caitlyn Jenner is…” And Jenner responded with the following.

“Happy. Peaceful. Peace in my soul. All of that confusion has left me.”

Caitlyn told Sawyer that she does not miss Bruce at all and has no doubt that she made the right decision in becoming Caitlyn. Instead of feeling the anxiety that she used to face each day, now Jenner wakes each morning excited about the day ahead.

Something that Caitlyn has learned about being a woman that she didn’t know before is compassion. Jenner told Sawyer that when she’s out and about doing daily errands like grocery shopping, she tries to be polite to everyone she encounters so people know that transgender individuals are approachable and kind. She said she takes anywhere between 20 to 40 selfies a day with those who come up to her.

Similar to the 2015 interview, this new interview was also full of tears. Jenner has finally opened up about her thoughts on gay marriage. She told Sawyer that she is 100 percent behind gay marriage, something that she never before made a clear statement on.

No secret to the spotlight, Jenner knows how difficult it is to have people following her every move. Her entire family are all subjects to the paparazzi and anytime any of them step outside, it’s chaos. It got really bad in February of 2015 when Jenner got into a car accident that ended in a fatality. Jenner blamed the crash on the paparazzi and settled the lawsuit with the family of the 69-year-old victim, Kim Howe.

Jenner wrote The Secrets of My Life with help from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Buzz Bissinger. The memoir comes out on Tuesday, April 25. This will be Jenner’s first book written as Caitlyn, but while still going by Bruce, the Olympian wrote several books back in 1980s and ’90s.

The Secrets of My Life has bothered some of the Kardashian clan. According to Us Weekly, Kris Jenner read an advance copy of the memoir and is upset about the contents in which Caitlyn didn’t disclose before the book went to press. In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris doesn’t hide her anger towards Caitlyn and the feelings that she has been vilified by her ex.

What’s up next for Caitlyn is an interview on Monday, April 24, with Tucker Carlson. The interview will air on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight. The show is taking over the time slot that Bill O’Reilly had before the network cut him loose after a number of sexual harassment allegations.

Caitlyn Jenner is now an open book who doesn’t shy away from too much. She seems to enjoy the attention because it brings awareness to the transgender community, but she can also appreciate the rare quiet time that sometimes come into her life.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD]