BootyQueen Apparel On ‘Shark Tank’: Amanda Latona Kuclo’s Instagram Pictures Help Sell Her Clothing Line

BootyQueen Apparel hit it big with Shark Tank, helping owner Amanda Latona Kuclo bring her body-hugging clothing to a giant new audience — and helping her own pictures go viral.
The fitness apparel company was started by Kuclo after she built her name as a fitness star famous for her “bounteous booty,” as Monsters and Critics put it. She is also married to a well-known bodybuilder, Steve Kuclo, who helped Amanda start the BootyQueen Apparel clothing line in 2015.
Together, the two are something of royalty within the fitness and bodybuilding world, and they used their fame and expertise to launch the clothing line. They also have a good knack for what will sell and what it takes for apparel to hold up to the rigors of training.
“The specialist fitness line was created by renowned ‘Booty Queen’ and Instagram star Amanda Latona Kuclo along with her pro-bodybuilder husband Steve Kuclo,” Monsters and Critics noted. “She’s a 10 time IFBB Pro Bikini Champion and a specialist in glute training, he’s one of the world’s top bodybuilders — so this pair of newlyweds know what it’s all about when it comes to what to wear over your muscles.”
Even before she launched BootyQueen Apparel, Amanda Latona Kuclo was very well known within the fitness world. Aside from her bikini championships, she has also appeared in magazines including a stint on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Her magazine where she shared some secrets about how she got her famous glutes.
To help build the audience for her episode of Shark Tank, Amanda Latona Kuclo posted pictures of her appearance and previews on her Instagram page, which she uses as a hub to show off pictures of herself and the BootyQueen Apparel. Kuclo certainly has a knack for self-promotion, showing off her physique while also displaying the apparel. Every trip to the gym is also a chance to further her line.
TODAYS THE DAY!!!! Oh my goodness y'all ???????????????????? A huge thank you to Michael for this super sweet and encouraging post. We are so blessed for this opportunity and so beyond blessed to do it as a team and husband and wife. Truly grateful. Let's do this. The link with the video is on Bootyqueen Apparel Facebook page. #Repost @this_is_bodybuilding with @repostapp ・・・ So psyched for tonight's @sharktankabc!!! I've seen the sneak preview and all I can tell you is that @amandalatona and @stevekuclo represent themselves and the industry in the best possible light! Steve is instantly likable and easily the biggest dude the general public have seen on TV since Lou Ferrigno in the Incredible Hulk! Amanda is equally likable and absolutely charismatic! I don't know how the episode ends…and if I did I wouldn't tell you…but Amanda seems to have the ability to sell anything to anyone…so selling the idea of the successful @bootyqueenapparel line should be a breeze! The two exude charm and confidence and I am rooting for them 100%! Watch ABC tonight 9/8c!!!! #SteveKuclo #AmandaLatona #BootyQueenApparel #TeamKingsnake #Bikini #Booty #Bodybuilder #Bodybuilding #SharkTank #THISisBodybuilding
It was all business in the gym with another 2 hour leg/glute session. And… since it's humpday, I figured a booty pose was an obvious way to top it off and capture the pump. That being said, what's with this trend on Instagram with the 'real life' vs. ' Instagram' deal. It's popping up all over my explore page. Where people take a pic all posed and happy, and side by side it with a stomach out, neck forward, sad face and worst posture ever pic. How is that real life? I don't know about you, but if I'm at the grocery store, bowling alley heck gas station and someone says let's take a pic.. I'm gonna stand up straight, smile etc. I don't walk around with my shoulders slumped like I'm hating life. If you've ever been onstage, you pose everything. Everything matters. Shoulders back , stomach in, arms, legs, squeeze etc. Why would this be any different for a picture that will be set in stone forever. FOREVER. Of course there's a ton of fake crap out there, we all know that, we all preach that … but there's a ton of people freakin grindin daily with focus, dedication, sacrifice and they look freakin amazing. And they pose freakin amazing in their pics. I've been training for over 15 years and I work my a$$ off. No one walks around primped and pumped but don't discredit people's hard work. I'm a visual person, I think we all are. So when I'm feeling unmotivated or soooo tired but I know I need to train for whatever reason.. I myself look to Instagram to see pics, to then get motivated. And I don't know about you, but I don't wanna see someone slouching hating on life. I want to see someone showcasing off their hard work to then push and inspire me to do more. Work more. Work harder. Don't give up! So here ya go. A perfectly posed booty pic. I started doing this pose in '07 before Instagram even knew what it was because it was the best pose to show off my hard work. I did it onstage back when I first competed in '03 to again showcase hard work. So, I'll choose to keep posing to keep inspiring. I hope this makes someone want to get their butt in the gym, train their butt in the gym and take an epic selfie after. Train hard friends. #glutes #teamallmax
The BootyQueen Apparel line has a range of items, from leggings, to hoodies, and even hats. The leggings run between $80 and $90, while tank tops and T-shirts are closer to $25 or $30. As the name would imply, the clothing line is made to flatter women who might have more curves.
“Our signature high waist style helps to create a sleek silhouette, reduce muffin top as well as pass the ‘squat test,'” the company’s website noted.
As the Shark Tank Blog noted, it’s not clear if BootyQueen Apparel will get any help from the sharks on Friday’s episode. The report noted that Daymond has been hesitant to invest in apparel in the past, and Lori already has a stake in a yoga pants line called Hold Your Haunches.
“Mr. Wonderful, Mark, and Robert all have interests in clothing related businesses, but unless the Kuclos blow them away with a great presentation and a solid valuation, I think they’ll all bow out,” the report noted. “Amanda and Steve’s best bet is still Daymond, but I think they’ll leave the Tank without any booty from the Sharks.”
Things have been super busy getting ready for our #sharktank air date next week April 21st. But there's allllllllways time to train. Well, you gotta make time. We go non stop so we live by #noexcuses . Fitness is a priority for us and we function better, feel better and it's a great stress reliever. Make sure you take time for yourself to be the best version of YOU, to live your best life. When you're your best, that carries into your relationships, career and every aspect. And on a side note… I'm praying they show a clip of us for next weeks show in this weeks show of @sharktankabc so we'll be watching tonight… ???? Workout fueled by @teamallmax with 1 scoop of A-cuts + 1 scoop Aminocore (this gives me my 10g of Aminos I need when training fasted and to answer, I only train fasted when I train early because I don't have time to eat and wait, but I ALWAYS have 10g of bcaas to preserve muscle) + 1 scoop of H-vol for swelling the cell and muscle pumps. And that being said… it wasn't even shoulder day but my delts were a poppin ???????? Love that. Outfit is @bootyqueenapparel Gym is @extremeironpg and location is …. the bathroom ???? Happy Good Friday friends. Ps… my bun is big ???? #teamallmax #hvol #acuts #thekucs #bootyqueenapparel
Given how popular the line appears to be already, Kuclo could still find plenty of success even if she doesn’t get any investors in her appearance. Judging by how the pictures of Amanda Latona Kuclo have already gone viral before the appearance, it seems that the company is headed for a major boost ahead.
But even if BootyQueen Apparel isn’t a hit with the Shark Tank investors, it’s already quite popular online. Even before the show premiered on Friday, Amanda Latona Kuclo’s Instagram pictures were going viral and filled with supportive comments from followers. Those interested in checking out her clothing line can go to the BootyQueen Apparel site.
