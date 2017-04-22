Aaron Hernandez’s Sex Life Linked To Murder As Rumors Of Gay Prison Lover Continue

Aaron Hernandez’s sex life is in the spotlight as multiple news outlets have revealed that he wrote a suicide note to his alleged gay prison lover. But this isn’t the first time that the deceased football player’s sexuality has been examined. According to Newsweek, Hernandez’s personal life was closely examined during the investigation into the murder of Odin Lloyd, a crime that the former Patriots tight-end would be convicted for.

As Newsweek reports, when Hernandez was convicted of killing his friend, a semi-professional football player dating his fiancée’s sister, it looked like there was no motive. However, conversations with law enforcement officials revealed that Odin Lloyd knew that Hernandez was bisexual and that the NFL star wanted his sexual orientation to be kept a secret. Apparently, Hernandez was also involved in a longtime relationship with a male friend from high school, which was also a closely guarded secret.

Aaron Hernandez may have committed murder to keep a secret of his sexuality under wraps https://t.co/lK5K0WiJV1 pic.twitter.com/BBBx2mWscc — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 21, 2017

According to investigators, right before Hernandez was arrested for killing Lloyd, he transferred three large sums of money from his accounts. One bank transfer went to his fiancée and another to his daughter. The third and largest sum of money went to that male friend, Newsweek reports.

All of this gives more clarity to reports that Aaron Hernandez addressed one of his suicide notes to an alleged prison boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, that inmate is currently on what’s called “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch. This person, who has not been identified, is thought to be the last person to see Aaron Hernandez alive.

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on April 19 of an apparent suicide. Details of his death paint a disturbing picture of his mental health.

As the Daily Mail reports, Hernandez scrawled a bible verse in red ink across his forehead before he hung himself. The bible verse was John 3:16 which reads: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” There was also a Bible found near the body that was turned to that verse.

This is what #AaronHernandez was arrested in. He had no watch on & was never released to go back home to get one! ???? pic.twitter.com/hgS6k8c9Az — Nicole (@LadyJustice2188) April 21, 2017

There were also signs that Hernandez meticulously planned the suicide. There was soap and shampoo on the floor so that he would be able to save himself if he lost his desire to die. He also gave away all of his prison belongings to other inmates.

“Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded today that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging,” Massachusetts District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said via a statement on Thursday.

“An investigation into the death by the State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Department of Correction investigators found cardboard jammed into the door tracks of his single-inmate cell to impede entry into the cell.”

The report from the medical examiner also confirmed that Hernandez’s death was caused by suicide, something that his lawyer had disputed after news of his death went public.

“There were no signs of a struggle, and investigators determined that Mr. Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging,” the report stated. “Mr. Hernandez was locked in his cell about 8 p.m. and no one entered the cell until a correction officer observed him at 3:03 a.m. and forced his way through the impeded door to render aid.”

Aaron Hernandez was 27-year-old when he was found dead.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]