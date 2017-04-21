Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s ‘Future Together’ Looks Bright, Daughters Already Best Friends

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly “see a real future together.” Their relationship is off to a great start, their families love them, and their daughters are already best friends. Even J.Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony approves of her new man.

Their future together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is only a bit over three months old, but the couple already reported see a “real future together.”

J.Lo’s mom spent time with her daughter and A-Rod in New York City. Jennifer’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme have met the former Yankees player, and he also has a daughter around their age, according to Radar Online.

The children reportedly took to Rodriguez right away and sources say he is a natural around them. The new celebrity couple has so much in common, their relationship just seems to flow easily and the two are very happy together.

“They love hanging out with him, so that scores him major bonus points with Jennifer.”

J.Lo and Marc Anthony reunite.

Even Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony can see that Alex makes her happy and that he has great values.

“Marc is thrilled to finally see Jen with a true family man. They’re so relieved that their families blend so well — they both can see a real future together.”

Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Alex Rodriguez’s daughter bonded quickly, and the singer uploaded a photo of the two on Easter weekend in the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer, 47, even hit the stage with her ex Marc Anthony while they were all in the Dominican Republic for the holiday.

Workin’ for a Birkin.

Lopez was seen most recently hitting the gym with her man in Miami. Carrying an Hermes Birkin as a gym bag, the superstar covered her eyes from the sun and the camera flashes as she entered the building, according to Vogue.

The singer and her 41-year-old boyfriend entered through the back door for a training session.

Earlier this week, Jennifer and Alex, who have been dubbed “J-Rod” by fans, headed out for a steak dinner date at Prime 112, People reported.

“They dined in the wine room behind the curtains. Onlookers couldn’t see much, but they left holding hands.”

Bragging about his new woman.

Alex Rodriguez has been the only one to speak out on their new relationship, appearing on The View last month.

The retired athlete said that it was “obvious” the two were having fun together.

“One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Insiders say the relationship has moved quickly, and the two speak often when they are not together.

“When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

What do you think lies ahead in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s future? Let us know in the comments section below.

