Vanderpump Rules might be one of the most popular shows on Bravo TV, but when it comes to a sixth season, nothing is promised.

While there doesn’t appear to be any reason for fans to think that the series won’t return later this year for Season 6, Scheana Marie recently confirmed to fans that Vanderpump Rules has not yet been renewed by the network.

“We aren’t officially renewed yet. Fingers crossed!!” she told a fan on Twitter on April 19.

Oddly, Scheana Marie’s tweet comes just one month after she suggested filming would begin in May. During an interview with Us Weekly in March, Scheana Marie claimed her boyfriend would join her in front of the camera if they were “still together come May.”

Vanderpump Rules began airing in January of 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Two years after Lisa Vanderpump joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and established a friendship with co-star Brandi Glanville, Bravo TV arranged for a crossover episode that launched the spinoff series. During the episode, Glanville was seen coming face-to-face with Scheana Marie and confronting her about her affair with her former husband, Eddie Cibrian.

When news of Eddie Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes was thrust into the spotlight in 2009, Scheana Marie came forward as another one of the actor’s mistresses and claimed he had told her he was not married at the time they were an item.

“It started as an every other Tuesday thing. He would come to my work, we’d go get drinks and after, hang out at my house,” she said during an interview with Access Hollywood, citing their 2006 affair. “It went on for about six months and then [my] mom calls me one day and she’s like, ‘So that guy Eddie that you’ve been hanging out with… I just picked up the morning [paper] and it says that him and his wife Brandi of like, I don’t know five years at the time, are expecting their second child.'”

After chronicling the meeting between Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville, Vanderpump Rules expanded to the rest of the series cast and began to follow several other members of the SUR Restaurant staff, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz.

Lisa Vanderpump, who co-owns SUR Restaurant, and her husband, Ken Todd, are also seen frequently on the series.

Throughout the series’ five-season run, a few cast members have been added, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Vail Bloom, and Brittany Cartwright, and several relationship milestones have been reached. During Season 2, Scheana Marie became engaged to Mike Shay. Then, during Season 3, as Scheana Marie got married, Maloney and Schwartz got engaged.

While fans will have to wait and see whether or not Bravo will renew Vanderpump Rules for a sixth season, fans of the series have something major to look forward to: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s spinoff.

On April 10, the network confirmed Jax Taylor and his girlfriend of two years, Brittany Cartwright, had landed their own show based out of her hometown in Kentucky. The series, titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, will premiere sometime this summer.

“The half-hour series follows bad-boy bartender Jax Taylor and his southern belle girlfriend Brittany Cartwright as they head on vacation, leaving the comfortable confines of Los Angeles to visit her family on their Kentucky farm,” the network said in a statement. “Ditching his signature chunky sweater for overalls, city-boy Jax is the ultimate fish out of water as he tries to embrace the southern lifestyle and make a lasting impression on her family and friends.”

