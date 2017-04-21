‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Is Bella’s Father – Chloe Not Coming Back

Recent The Young and The Restless spoilers say crazy Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will send two letters to the two men that could be Bella’s (Cali May Kinder) father, but if you know your Y&R history, one of them has already been eliminated as a paternity suspect. It’s too bad one of the guys (and perhaps Y&R showrunners) forgot he’s not a candidate to be Chloe’s baby daddy. Did the CBS soap forget (or ignore) recent history or will the writers do the right thing and announce Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is Bella’s father?

Chloe Has Been Lying For Months

It’s no surprise to anyone in Genoa City that Chloe is a consummate liar. The Young and The Restless history shows she’s been spreading untruths since she came to town, conspired with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), set up Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) for Constance Bingham’s (Sally Kellerman) death and, when that didn’t work, Chloe blew Adam up.

To add insult to the horrifying injury, Chloe then cozied up to Adam’s widow Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and played house with her knowing the whole time she had wrecked Chelsea’s life. The Young and The Restless spoilers promise resolution on one of the secrets Chloe has been keeping – that she stole Billy’s sperm and tried to make another Delia to replace the one she lost.

Chloe Sends Two Letters

The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central predict Bella’s paternity is resolved after two letters arrive in Genoa City from the long-gone Chloe. One goes to Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and the other to Billy. Chloe will tell Kevin and Billy that either of them could be Bella’s father and that they should go find out. However, we should remember that Y&R eliminated Kevin last year.

Kevin is thrilled and hopeful that he might be her father, but did Kevin and the Y&R writers forget a DNA test eliminated him as Bella’s bio dad last year? On August 3, 2016, Stitch Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) handed Kevin the paternity test results that revealed he is not Bella’s father. Kevin suspected he might be since they spent the night together and the timing was right, but he was crushed at the truth.

Billy Furious About Stolen Sperm

The Young and The Restless spoilers say Billy might not think he and Victor have much in common, but both have had their sperm stolen. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) stole Victor’s specimen to create her precious Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) to give her a new child to replace the child Ashley had chosen to abort way back in the day on Y&R. Billy is furious when he learns the same was done to him.

And now, The Young and The Restless spoilers promise off-kilter Chloe did the same thing to Billy. Chloe slept with Kevin, then inseminated herself with Billy’s sperm, and turned up pregnant. Chloe was clueless which sperm fertilized her egg until the paternity test last year. If you remember when the rest results were revealed, Chloe was shocked – her jaw dropped and everything. It did not seem like a set-up.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Chloe and Billy visit Delia's memorial and Billy's in for quite a surprise! https://t.co/lTwmGjCmGC pic.twitter.com/v45Aj54jcr — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 10, 2016

Will Y&R Tamper With History?

Less than a year ago, The Young and The Restless gave us proof positive that Kevin was not Bella’s father but since then, there has been a regime change that brought in Mal Young and then another that added Sally Sussman to the mix. Will these two retroactively violate Y&R‘s history and somehow explain the test was tampered with? That would be a big fail based on what went down in August, 2016.

It was clear Chloe was surprised at the outcome of the test but then why would she send two letters to Billy and Kevin rather than just one to Billy? We can’t forget that Chloe is crazy and she may be in denial. Otherwise, The Young and The Restless writers must be crazy to think fans don’t remember the DNA test last August when Chloe was in no position to tamper with the test – and had no motive to do so.

Kevin Gets Tested Again – Along With Billy

The Young and The Restless spoilers promise Kevin and Billy agree to head to Genoa City Memorial Hospital to get this sorted out but, really, Kevin should know the kid isn’t his since he was tested already. Billy is mad that Chloe stole his sperm and tried to create another baby to make up for the loss of Delia, but once it’s confirmed, he will be thrilled to have the adorable tot in his life.

Kevin is hoping so hard that Bella is his child and The Young and The Restless spoilers predict he’ll be heartbroken if Billy’s her daddy – but why would Kevin think for a moment that there’s a chance it’s his kid? We’ll know soon enough whether Y&R showrunners are pooping on past history by retroactively explaining the first test was faulty (or by ignoring it ever happened).

Bella Stays, Chloe’s Gone

The Young and The Restless spoilers from Daytime Confidential confirm that Elizabeth Hendrickson is off contract at Y&R. DC‘s Jamey Giddens cited Hendrickson had only signed on for a one year deal when she returned in May 2016 to reprise the role of Chloe and now has been dropped from contract but there are still whispers that she might pop up now and then as a recurring player.

For now, the soap magazines says the Bella paternity drama goes down without Chloe back in Genoa City although Billy should 100% be the father based on Y&R‘s own history – unless the mysterious one night stand guy is real. In that case, Billy and Kevin might both be floored if there are double denials lurking in those test results that leave Bella’s paternity hanging.

Chloe’s letters to Billy and Kevin go out next week and the paternity tests are run ASAP after that, according to the latest The Young and The Restless spoilers.

Find out "Who's the Daddy" and other juicy secrets next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/3jRSPsQaGW — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III /AP Images]