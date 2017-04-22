Demi Lovato Criticized After Captioning Photo Of Her Legs ‘I Don’t Have A Thigh Gap’

Demi Lovato regularly attempts to promote body-positive messages to her fans, but a recent post backfired as the internet called out the singer for misrepresenting herself.

In an Instagram post this past week, Lovato shared a photo of her thighs while wearing a bikini with the caption, “I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am.”

However, some followers saw a problem with Demi’s message, as there is clearly a small gap between her thighs.

“I see a thigh gap.” “You literally do tho.”

I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Besides the issue of whether Demi has a thigh gap, her fans were quick to tell the 24-year-old just how envious people are of her body.

“You have my dream body!!!”

Indeed, Demi has taken to sharing plenty of selfies on the social media site as she flaunts her figure while working towards body acceptance. She’s been actively sharing swimsuit photos this week as she showcases her cleavage, toned stomach, and of course, her thighs.

Lovato’s recent thigh gap photo echoes similar thoughts from a 2015 post the singer shared. People reported on both images as Demi also had a body-positive message to share in her 2015 post as well.

“Lovato shared a similar message in 2015. ‘Regardless of what society tells you these days You don t have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is #fitness #health #acceptance #selflove.'”

In the image, Lovato is seen lying down sunbathing as she flaunts a flat tummy and focuses the camera on her thighs. Unlike the more recent post, Demi clearly does not have a thigh gap in this image, but her fans took to commenting how thin she looks. Some of Lovato’s followers even referred to her as “body goals” as they commented on the 2015 post.

Regardless of what society tells you these days… You don't have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is. #fitness #health #acceptance #selflove☀️???????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 27, 2015 at 12:05am PST

It may not be hard for Demi’s fans and followers to see why some are upset over her thigh gap post as she obviously does not represent plus-size women. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her fair share of body image issues as she continues to discuss her journey of learning to love herself.

Lovato uploaded a candid bikini selfie on Friday as she sent a message to her fans telling them “love your body the way it is.” Her fans once again took to leaving comments praising Demi.

“You are so inspirational.”

However, some did call out the singer for promoting body acceptance as she flaunts what they call a “perfect” figure.

“Why do u say it like u don’t have perfect body but u still accept it…Gal ur body is very perfect. Its beyond perfect.”

No filter no edit, love your body the way it is ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

It’s not hard to see why some would take offense to a thin, attractive 20-something telling them to love their body the way it is despite Demi trying to spread a positive message. People reported on this as the site stated Lovato is recovering from an eating disorder and substance abuse.

“After dealing with an eating disorder for much of her life, followed by addictions to alcohol, cocaine and OxyContin, Lovato said on Monday that she’s ‘feeling better than ever.'”

Perhaps this knowledge will help explain why Demi feels the need to be so pro-active when it comes to encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies. While some criticize Lovato for her selfies and thigh gap post, the singer does have a straight-forward message for her fans.

“It’s all about self love. Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!”

Hopefully, Demi is sticking to her motto of not caring what others think as her recent Instagram posts generate a bit of controversy.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]