WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Two New Women’s Stars Debut At NXT Including Former TNA Knockouts Tag Champion

Over the past week in the WWE, two women’s stars made their debuts as part of the NXT show. One of those stars is a former champion within TNA Impact Wrestling, while the other is married to a current member of the NXT roster. Could both be included in the upcoming women’s tournament that WWE will hold, and what will their roles be going forward within the landscape of NXT and the WWE main rosters?

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, a recent taping of NXT featured Candice LeRae competing in a match. LeRae is a popular independent wrestler, and she’s also current NXT talent Johnny Gargano’s real-life wife. LeCrae participated in a battle royal during this past week’s taping to determine a new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Currently, Asuka holds that title and is on quite the winning streak on the roster.

Other competitors in the big battle royal were Aaliyah, Billie Kay, Bianca “Binky” Blair, and Rachael Ellering. Unfortunately for LeCrae, she was eliminated from the match by Billie Kay, but it’s still possible she could make a return to the roster. The report even speculates that LeCrae might work well in the women’s tournament that will take place later this year.

(PHOTOS) Candice LeRae Makes First NXT Appearance at TV Taping, Wrestles in #1 Contender Battle Royal – https://t.co/adDXBb29Le pic.twitter.com/NBRwUNWc6o — ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) April 20, 2017

She previously worked with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla for a decade, ending her work with the organization in 2015. During her time working there, she teamed with men’s superstar Joey Ryan to form “The World’s Cutest Tag Team,” and the duo captured the PWG World Tag Team Championship. LeRae has also worked within Ring of Honor and Combat Zone Wrestling. She was born in California and currently hails from there. As mentions, it’s not known if this appearance was a one-time sort of thing just to fill out the match with competitors or if WWE will bring her back for more matches and work.

Also making a recent debut, or re-debut, at NXT was Thea Trinidad, according to Wrestling Inc. in their NXT results spoilers for May’s episodes. The women’s superstar went by the ring name of Rosita for the TNA Impact Wrestling brand. During her time on the roster, she captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with her cousin Sarita. They also aligned themselves with Hernandez and then Anarquia to become a stable called “Mexican America.” Trinidad recently made a debut at a NXT taping when she showed up to watch a match.

The results spoilers for the May 10 episode indicate that Trinidad was ringside for a match involving Kassius Ohno and Andrade “Cien” Almas. During the matchup, she was seen making “sultry faces” toward Almas. Ohno won the match. As of this report, there’s no word if she will be involved as Almas’ or Ohno’s ringside valet or just in a storyline where she is trying to get someone’s attention. Still, it seems as if she will get featured with a men’s competitor for her start on the roster.

Gettin it IN on hump day, people! With Aaliyah vocals in the back, I'm pumped for today! What are YOU working on? Whatever it is, kill it ???????? pic.twitter.com/b3jc2cOqSH — Thea Trinidad (@TheaTrinidadTMT) April 19, 2017

Trinidad first tried out with the WWE way back in 2013. She was also featured as one of Adam Rose’s “rosebuds” in his party group and appeared at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way in a backstage segment with Tyler Breeze. She also appeared months ago in NXT in a match. On October 26, 2016, Trinidad had a match against NXT Women’s Champion Asuka but lost that bout. It was also right before Mickie James showed up to challenge Asuka. Trinidad hadn’t really been seen on the roster again until now.

It seems as if WWE is doing its best to bring in more talent from all areas as they upgrade their roster for the future. With recent rumors that Maria Kanellis will make a return and persistent rumors that former TNA star Angelina Love will find her way into the women’s tournament, Thea Trinidad makes for another great addition. LeRae also seems like she might have been auditioning for future work with the company even if she lost in a battle royal. With her real-life husband working for the company already, it may be a matter of time before she has a more full-time role in the WWE ring.

