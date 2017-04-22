WWE News: Here’s Why WWE Officials Refuse To Let Finn Balor Form ‘The Balor Club’ On WWE Programming

The WWE Universe has been speculating about Finn Balor turning heel and forming the “Balor Club” since his days in NXT, but it’s coming to light that WWE officials won’t let him form the stable for one reason. In New Japan, Balor was responsible for creating “The Bullet Club” along with many other wrestlers, including Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. It has become one of the most important stables in wrestling history.

Finn Balor made the jump to WWE first, but the rumors about “The Bullet Club” coming to WWE didn’t get started until Anderson and Gallows signed. Eventually, AJ Styles signed with WWE as well and created “The Club,” but Balor hasn’t been featured with them since debuting on the main roster. The fans know it’s only a matter of time before “The Balor Club” is created under the WWE umbrella, but it hasn’t happened just yet.

For the foreseeable future, AJ Styles will be on SmackDown. Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are on Raw. The WWE Universe will continue to speculate about the trio aligning on WWE programming to form a stable. However, WWE officials will not let them form any kind of stable for one specific reason.

First and foremost, Finn Balor has been injured for most of the past year since debuting on the main roster last summer. The opportunity hasn’t been there for Balor to form a stable, but WWE officials won’t give the green light because it would impact his future. It has being reported that the reason why WWE officials will not give the green light for “The Balor Club” because they refuse to turn Finn Balor heel anytime soon.

He just returned to WWE from an injury, which is a classic storyline for a huge babyface run. His injury last summer canceled Finn’s huge push with the WWE Universal Championship, but there is a lot of work to be done to establish Balor as a top guy on Raw and in WWE. The powers that be want him to connect with the WWE Universe as a babyface and win the WWE Universal Title before transitioning him into a top heel.

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe has been speculating about The Shield possible reuniting on Raw to take on “The Balor Club” at some point over the coming months. The rivalry could happen later in 2017, but the expectation is that Finn Balor won’t be aligning with Anderson and Gallows for a long time. Sooner or later, the turn will happen. WWE officials see too much potential in Finn Balor as a babyface to do it right now.

Going forward, Finn Balor is expected to enter a big rivalry with Bray Wyatt after WWE Payback. The feud with Wyatt will be extremely dark, which will allow “The Demon” to come out on WWE television again. It’s unclear how long WWE officials intend to keep their rivalry going, but it’s expected to last for at least a few months. Afterward, Balor will likely re-enter the WWE Universal Title picture around WWE Summerslam.

Balor vacated the championship without losing it. Technically, he hasn’t received his rematch for the WWE Universal Title. Many people are expecting to see Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor down the line. WWE officials know that The Beast vs. The Demon is a big money match. That may be a scenario where having Anderson and Gallows to back him up against Lesnar makes sense. However, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. The powers that be want Finn Balor to stand on his own until the time is right for “The Balor Club” to happen.

[Featured Image by WWE]