Jordan Ozuna Pictures: Tyga’s New Girlfriend Is Called A ‘Kylie Jenner Look-Alike’

Jordan Ozuna is going viral, with pictures of the model described as a “Kylie Jenner look-alike” spreading across the internet after she was linked to Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga.

The 26-year-old Ozuna was spotted with Tyga at West Hollywood hot spot Serafina Sunset, leading to rumors that Ozuna is Tyga’s rebound after his latest split from Kylie Jenner. Many noted that Ozuna bears a striking resemblance to Kylie, with TMZ even dubbing her a “look-alike” in pictures shared online this week.

As Jordan’s pictures spread, many others noted that the pair had a strong resemblance to each other, and there could be a good reason. Jordan revealed in a post on Tumblr that like Jenner, she gets lip injections to give herself a fuller look.

Tyga's Back on the Kylie Beat with Look-alike Chick (PHOTO GALLERY) via @TMZ https://t.co/Ciscqs8jbf — Willis Ransom (@4Ransomm) April 21, 2017

Before Tyga was pictured with Jordan Ozuna, there had only been speculation that he and Kylie had split again. As XXL reported, there are now rumors that Tyga may have cheated on his Keeping up with the Kardashians star girlfriend.

“Twitter has already shared reactions to the pair, with some claiming that Tyga upgraded from the Jenner sister, while others are wondering whether the rapper could have cheated on Kylie with the model,” the report noted. “With the photos surfacing, it only adds fuel to the breakup rumors between Kyga, but we’ll have to see what happens in the future for both parties.”

It’s not clear what will happen with Tyga and Kylie Jenner going forward, as the two have split up and gotten back together a series of times over the past few months. This is also not the first time that Tyga has been linked to another woman, though none of the other appearances ended up becoming a real relationship.

Many people have spread pictures of Jordan Ozuna online, including many of her skin-baring modeling shots that she shared on social media. Many online also compared her look to Kylie Jenner, with some deeming it an upgrade for Tyga and a chance to get away from the drama that comes with being part of the Jenner/Kardashian clan.

Tyga you better not go back to KYLIE pic.twitter.com/m8iiJ0GwGD — Zye???? (@Zyelonkimble14) April 21, 2017

As Hollywood Life noted, Jordan Ozuna has something of a famous dating history herself, with an on-again off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber.

“Back in June 2013, Jordan was spotted PDAing with the Biebs in Vegas. Then, in Feb. 2014, they were rumored to be hanging out again, and she even reportedly took a selfie straight from his bed!”

There was quite a bit of drama to this relationship, as Jordan’s mother-in-law disclosed that Jordan was still technically married at the time she and Justin started dating.

“They’ve been separated a good year,” Kim Ozuna told Celebuzz (via Hollywood Life). “They were very young when they got married … They’ll figure it out on their own.”

“They’re probably in the process of getting divorced,” Kim added.

Kylie Jenner seems to be taking the break-up hard. On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself alone in bed, Hollywood Life noted. Under the picture, she wrote the caption, “Haven’t left this position in 25 hours.”

But she seemed to be doing fine just before the picture was taken. As the report noted, Kylie Jenner had just spent the weekend at Coachella and was likely tired from the festival. And Kylie had certainly been able to make it through the couple’s frequent break-ups in the past without seeming to torn up.

It’s not clear how long Tyga and his new girlfriend Jordan Ozuna could end up together, but the model is certainly getting a lot of exposure from it as her pictures spread across the internet.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for DAYLIGHT Beach Club]