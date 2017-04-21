WWE Rumors: WWE Splitting Up Another Power Couple After Separating Dean Ambrose and Renee Young

Just when it seemed that WWE was giving a lot more attention to real-life relationships becoming on-screen power couples, the company is actually rumored to be splitting up another one. After the Superstar Shake-Up a couple of weeks ago, Dean Ambrose was moved to Monday Night Raw and separated from his new wife, Renee Young, who was left on SmackDown Live. Now, the on-screen and real-life couple of Rusev and Lana may soon be separated as well.

The Miz and Maryse were brought together on-screen. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have been a power couple for years. John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 after they teamed together for a big match win.

Power couples aren’t something new to WWE right now, and it appeared as if they have been putting real-life relationships into the spotlight. That is why it was so strange when Dean Ambrose was moved to Monday Night Raw while his wife Renee Young was kept on Tuesday nights.

Sportskeeda reports that there has been some rumored backstage heat on the couple, and that is the reason for their split-up, but then again, maybe not. Other reports are that WWE simply didn’t realize what they were doing and did it without any ill intention.

As for Lana and Rusev? It appears as if WWE will be purposely splitting them up even though they were moved to SmackDown Live together. The Wrestling Observer, by way of ComicBook.com, is reporting that WWE is likely going to have the duo go their separate ways onscreen even though they are still together in real life.

Recently, Lana has been wrestling a lot more in NXT to continue training for her in-ring career on the main roster. She has been doing a new dancing gimmick and even revealed her new ring gear in the last week.

“The Ravishing Russian” isn’t splitting up from Rusev in real life, but their on-screen separation may be WWE’s way of building them both up as serious in-ring competitors.

Over the course of the last year, Rusev has not been involved in any kind of title picture, and he hasn’t been showcased in anything of importance at all. For a while, he was in a tag team with Jinder Mahal that went nowhere, and other times, he has been seen as comedy relief.

Even though Lana made a great manager for Rusev, separating the two on-screen may be the best for both of their WWE careers. Rusev can go back to being a dominating and brutal force chasing a title while Lana can be a serious competitor in the SmackDown Live women’s division.

Neither superstar is currently on WWE television as Lana is training in NXT, and Rusev is still recovering from shoulder surgery, as reported by Cageside Seats. There is no exact word on when he may return, but when he does, it could be without his real-life fiance by his side.

While it may be a while until Lana or Rusev are seen back on SmackDown Live, their careers could take different paths upon their returns. Rusev may end up returning to the monster heel he once was upon his debut, and that is hard to do with a fan-favorite such as Lana accompanying him.

The Superstar Shake-Up did some interesting things, such as separating Dean Ambrose from Renee Young, but it moved The Miz and Maryse together. Rusev and Lana were indeed moved together over to SmackDown Live from Monday Night Raw, but WWE is rumored to be separating them as well. Considering the world knows they are a real-life couple and the recent pushes of other power couples, it is so strange to split them up now.

[Featured Image by WWE]