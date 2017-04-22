2017 NFL Week 1 Odds: Early Odds For Each Game — Steelers, Cowboys, And Patriots Biggest Favorites

The 2017 NFL schedule was officially released Thursday night and it wasn’t just NFL fans that were excited at seeing a new season on the horizon, so are the hundreds of Las Vegas sports books. When it comes to making money on pro sports, the NFL is the king, hands down. Literally billions of dollars exchange hands every year on the outcome of the weekly NFL games, so it is no surprise that Las Vegas odds makers have already released the odds for Week 1.

NFL Week 1 Odds: Vegas Releases Odds Early For 2017 NFL Opening Week https://t.co/niNlgRmqdo pic.twitter.com/0kYin1p0zr — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) April 21, 2017

According to a Forbes report, the 2017 NFL regular season will officially get underway from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7. The Chiefs know they will have their work cut out for them on opening night, and not just because the Patriots are the defending champions. New England has been one of the best home teams in the entire NFL since 2005, winning an average of six out of eight every year during the regular season.

The New England Patriots have been already installed as 7-point favorites.

The other two teams that are already listed as a touchdown favorite or higher for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season are the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys are listed as 6.5 point favorites against the New York Giants, while the Steelers are predicted to beat the Cleveland Browns by more than 9.5 points.

For the Dallas Cowboys, it’s a pressure filled first game. Sunday night prime time against their hated divisional rivals. Add to that, Dallas will enter the season for the first time in a decade without Tony Romo on the roster, and no real backup for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are betting big that Prescott wasn’t a one year wonder as the reins have now been officially handed over to the former Mississippi State star.

Prescott proved last season that he has the skills to be a great quarterback in the NFL. However, if the Cowboys stumble out of the gate in 2017, you can bet that, fairly or unfairly, Prescott will be to blame and the Cowboys’ fans will start to second guess why Prescott kept the starting job when Tony Romo was fully healed from his injuries last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, are like the Cowboys in one way when it comes to their Week 1 game. They can’t lose. Well, they can lose, but if they do, you can bet on the fan base being up in arms. To say the Steelers own the Cleveland Browns of late is an understatement. Pittsburgh has won the last four meetings and 12 of the last 14 overall.

The beauty of the NFL is this: if the Browns could upset the Steelers in Week 1, it could go a long way for Cleveland in 2017. Beating an arch rival as a 9.5 point underdog can do more for a team than meets the eye.

Below is a look at the complete Week 1 NFL schedule and the early Las Vegas odds.

NFL Schedule & Odds – Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-7)

NFL Schedule & Odds – Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5)

Atlanta Falcons (-5.5) at Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-4.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (-2.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (-2.5)

Oakland Raiders (pick ’em) at Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5) at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5) at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

Carolina Panthers (-4) at San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-6.5)

NFL Schedule & Odds – Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

[Featured Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images]