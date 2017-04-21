‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Violent Family History With Baby Daddy Devoin Austin

Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus has an ugly history with her baby daddy Devoin Austin and it will be revealed on the show. Briana’s ex is being called “the worst guy ever.”

Bad history with her family.

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin is bringing the drama this season on Teen Mom. Briana’s mother Roxanne has three requests for protection orders against Austin, according to Radar Online.

DeJesus’ mother Roxanne recalled Devoin and his sister coming to her house late at night and “banging on my door.” She eventually called the police but her request for a protection order was later dismissed.

The Teen Mom star’s mother filed two more protection orders on her daughter’s ex four months later.

Roxanne claimed that Austin had been in her home fighting with Briana and that he became so angry that she felt she had to intervene.

“He started to curse at me and made a motion to hit me. I finally got him out. He kicked my door so hard.”

Fear for the family’s safety.

The day of the incident, Roxanne filed two protection orders against Devoin, claiming she feared him.

“I, Roxanne DeJesus, am worried and fear that Devoin Austin will cause physical harm to Briana and Nova. I know that he is very capable of physical violence towards me, Briana and Nova. He also has become violent right in front of the baby.”

However, DeJesus’ plea was still dismissed, even though she claimed to be “in fear for my safety and my family’s.”

She even claimed that he “verbally assaults” and “threatens” Briana. Roxanne also said that Austin “smokes and drinks and has been on drugs” and that she and the Teen Mom star “fear him.”

Baby number two.

Briana is currently expecting baby number two. The news was announced back in January, according to InTouch.

She announced on Instagram that her second child would be born in July.

“Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July.”

Her first child was a daughter, Nova, who is now five years old.

Teen Mom 2.

Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report that Briana DeJesus would be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Cast members Chelsea Houska, Janelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer are allegedly not too happy about Briana joining their cast, sources spilled to Radar Online.

“If something isn’t broke, why fix it? The show is doing beyond well.”

The Teen Mom star came under fire last year after saying letting her five-year-old daughter say it was okay to get plastic surgery following her own Brazillian butt lift, breast implant, and labiaplasty surgeries, according to InTouch.

“I told [my daughter] that a doctor opened me up and put stuff to make my boobs bigger. She goes, ‘I want my boobs done.'” “If she wants something to make her happy and to boost her self-confidence, I’m all for it.”

Are you surprised by Briana’s baby daddy’s violent history with her family? Do you think they’ll try to repair their relationships on Teen Mom 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

