‘Dance Moms’ Chloe Lukasiak Makes Big Announcement

Chloe Lukasiak may have made a name for herself with Dance Moms, where she competed for several years as a student of Abby Lee Miller, the famed dance coach. But with Dance Moms coming to an end, the young dancer has a few big surprises up her sleeve.

Lukasiak will be starring in a web series called Chloe Does It, which will debut on the Lifetime YouTube channel. The web series is interactive, meaning that fans get to tell Chloe Lukasiak what is they want her to do, within reason of course.

The starlet also says that during the web series, she will be doing “cool” things like auditioning for a film and getting her driver’s permit.

The young star will also be appearing in Season 7B of Dance Moms after a hiatus from the series since 2014. Chloe Lukasiak left the show after her dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, made a crack about her eye, even though she eventually needed surgery. The young teen went on The Doctors to speak about the issue she faced, bullying and the medical procedure she went through to correct it.

While Lukasiak was away from Dance Moms, she has certainly kept busy. Chloe Lukasiak started her own successful YouTube channel, where she chats with her audience about a wide range of topics, including make-up and fashion. She has also appeared in the Lifetime film Center Stage: On Pointe and most recently had a co-starring role in the flick, A Cowgirl’s Story.

Bailee Madison, who stars in the made-for-TV film, dished on finding Chloe Lukasiak for the role.

“But after like the three- or four-week mark, we weren’t quite finding our beloved characters yet. So I started thinking and reaching out to people who were close to me who I admired in the business. And along came Aidan [Alexander], along came Chloe [Lukasiak]. They happened to be my friends, but the friend hat was totally off, and at the end of the day, we wanted to find the best people for these roles. And I’m really proud of them, because I think they really were the best. The characters wouldn’t be who they were if they didn’t play them,” she said.

Chloe Lukasiak also got to show off her dancing skills by choreographing a number for the movie and even got a choreographer credit.

In addition to A Cowgirl’s Story(all of her friends from Dance Moms showed up to cheer her on as she walked the red carpet), she has just penned a book that will be out in January of 2018. The book will be an inspirational one entitled Girl On Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World.

“It’s definitely stuff I don’t think my fans know about me. It’s the ultimate behind-the-scenes of my life. It’s something really close to my heart. I’ve always been the self-proclaimed nerd of the group. I love reading and writing so this just seemed so natural and so right. It’s been a crazy journey so far,” Chloe said.

Chloe Lukasiak has returned to Dance Moms, evidently to see the show out. Although the producers of the show stated that it would continue for Season 8, several cast members, including Kendall Vertes, confirmed the show would not return. It is unclear if Vertes means that the show will not return with the current cast or that the show will not return at all.

Either way, fans of both Dance Moms and Chloe Lukasiak will be able to see her dance her heart out with some of her old teammates on the Lifetime television show, which looks to be an emotional and drama-filled ride.

