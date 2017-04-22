Zoe Saldana Confesses She Wants More Sci-Fi, Less Parenting

Zoe Saldana is one of Hollywood’s most successful career women, seamlessly blending her role as a real life mom to three children with her passion for science fiction and filmmaking. In a new round of interviews, as she does her part to support and promote Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Zoe reveals her dreams for the future. Those dreams are very specific. In fact, Saldana shares which new sci-fi franchise she would like to take on and the sci-fi actress also dishes on her thoughts about having more children with husband Marco Perego.

Zoe Saldana Hopes To Continue Her Sci-Fi Resume With This New Reboot

Horror has its scream queens. While there isn’t really a similar nickname for the actresses who tend to concentrate their work in the science fiction genre, they do exist, and as Screen Rant shares, Zoe Saldana is one of them. While the actress may be most recently known for playing Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, that’s but one franchise in her growing list of sci-fi films.

In fact, there are few sci-fi franchises Ms. Saldana hasn’t worked on in her career at this point. The actress can lay claim to roles in the Star Trek and Avatar franchises and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, among her long list of credits. Zoe will also be crossing over from Guardians of the Galaxy to Marvel’s Avengers franchise with the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

That’s not enough, however. Ms. Saldana is now sharing her dream of joining the Dune reboot. In speaking at a Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 press conference, Zoe was asked what other franchise she would like to join and Dune was at the top of her list.

“I was Lady Jessica, and when I wasn’t a Bene Gesserit I was a ninja. So I would love to be in Dune. I’ve heard that Denis Villeneuve is thinking… he’s revisiting, and um, I hope he decides to do it because I’m one of those people that, I think David Lynch did a great job, but I was six when I saw Dune, so… so it would be Dune.”

Zoe Saldana Loves Being a Mother…to a Point

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress also spoke with Extra on her press tour, and while she was there to promote her new Marvel film, Ms. Saldana also opened up about her experience as a mother. Already a mother to her 2-year-old twins, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Ms. Saldana became a mom for the third time in February with the birth of her third son, Zen Perego-Saldana, giving the actress and husband Marco a good handful to worry about as parents.

Speaking about the future, Zoe says she’s done having children.

“Three is enough,” says the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 actress.

Luckily for Zoe, she hasn’t yet experienced a quadruple dose of testosterone from her husband and male children. She adds that Marco isn’t the domineering alpha male type to begin with, and her boys are too young to get that extra surge, so she’s still the head of the household.

Saldana says her green skin as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has helped her maintain control with her boys, because they assume she knows another green-skinned Marvel superhero.

“When they saw my makeup and everything, I saw the way they all put it together,” Zoe says. “Yes, Mama knows the Hulk, so I use that.”

Ms. Saldana also teased a possible romance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, commenting on the obvious chemistry between Gamora and Starlord (Chris Pratt). Zoe admits there’s definitely something there, but she stopped short of revealing whether it would happen.

“We don’t want it to seem forced, and we keep trusting on their relationship and what’s bringing them together is their past, the fact that there’s so much pain in the way they grew up, the great deal of empathy they feel for each other makes for a strong friendship, so James goes back and forth with wanting to ruin the friendship or wanting the friendship to move on to the next level.”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, will premiere in theaters on May 5.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]