Watch Chelsea FC Vs. Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup Semifinal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur, the top two teams in the Premier League and the only two with a realistic shot at the title, battle on Saturday for a shot at another storied championship in an FA Cup semifinal match that will live stream from Wembley Stadium — a game that not only carries with it a berth in the May 27 FA Cup Final, but will also serve as a powerful message as the two venerable clubs grapple in pursuit of a coveted league title.

In the Premier League, with each team playing only six more games, Chelsea sits atop the table, only four points in front of Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s dogged Spurs side, who have so far refused to give up in their long-shot quest for only their third English League title — and first since 1961.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have won the FA Cup eight times in nine Final appearances, but have not taken home the trophy since 1991. Chelsea has been to the FA Cup Final on 11 occasions, taking home the trophy on seven of those, last winning in 2012.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. British Summer Time at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, April 22.

Watch a preview of the massive FA Cup semifinal match featuring football writers John Cross of London’s Daily Mirror newspaper and Jonathan Norcroft of the Sunday Times in the video below.

Saturday’s match will mark the 158th game in which Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have squared off in all competitions, starting with their first matchup in 1909. Chelsea has won 66 of those games, while Tottenham Hotspur has taken 51 with 40 matches drawn.

The clubs have split their two meetings this season, with Chelsea earning a 2-1 victory last November and Spurs coming back in early January to deliver a 2-0 drubbing to Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]