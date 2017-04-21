Did Jinger Duggar Go Against The Bible Verses by Wearing Pants? Does Her Family Follow Orthodox Christianity?

People went crazy when Jinger Duggar was seen wearing pants. The Duggar family apparently follows strict rules, especially in terms of the clothes women wear. People were shocked to see the Duggar girl wearing pants three times in recent times. The family apparently has strong religious beliefs. Many of the practices they follow in the family come from the deep religious faith they follow. Did Jinger Duggar violate the Bible verses by wearing pants?

The Duggar family, which is a popular name in reality TV, follows several controversial rules in the name of religion. Women in the family are not allowed to hold jobs. They are not allowed to wear pants either. The rebel in Jinger did it anyway. The family also believes that sex is for procreation only. Thus, it should be done between man and wife, which gives a strong message against homosexuality. Despite the strict practices in the family, it has been unclear if the Duggar family follows Orthodox Christianity. It is also worth doing a research to find out if the Bible verses have anything against women wearing pants.

According to Deuteronomy 22:5 (American King James Version), a woman is not allowed to wear anything that belongs to a man. At the same time, men are not allowed to wear clothes that belong to women. Anybody who does so is “an abomination to the Lord your God.” That sounds straightforward, and it is easy to declare that Jinger Duggar clearly violated the Bible verses by wearing pants. However, it is not simple as it sounds. Unlike what people might assume, the verse does not forbid women from wearing pants.

According to the United Church of God, the verse could not have meant pants when it said “men’s clothes,” as Middle Eastern men did not wear pants at the time when the verse was written. Through the history of the Old and New Testaments, men in the Middle East did not wear slacks or trousers. They rather had the practice of wearing robe-like garments. It is also a common cultural practice in many countries like China for women to wear pants. The Bible scripture actually forbids cross-dressing and transvestitism.

Clothing manufacturers make different kinds of pants for men and women. So, there is no way a woman wearing pants might look like a man. According to the Bible, women should be modest in their clothing. When compared to other female clothes like a mini skirt, pants are often more modest. No matter how much offended Jinger Duggar’s family is about her pants, she did not violate the Bible.

“God does not intend for this scripture to be understood in an extreme or unreasonable way,” the website clarifies. “For example, it’s perfectly fine for a woman to wear her husband’s old shirt when she’s painting or to put on her male friend’s jacket when she’s cold.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the Duggar family has never clarified which religious faith it follows. It has always given mysterious answers about it. Jinger Duggar’s family has been accused of giving misleading answers about their faith. Interestingly, the Duggar children have never addressed the questions in public. Jim Bob says he and his family are Independent Baptists. The Duggar family, with their 19 children (and counting), believe in giving birth to more number of kids in the family. According to USC assistant professor of religion Cavan Concannon, some people in the Quiverfull movement use children as weapons in the culture war.

“Some people in the movement would say that part of having a lot of kids is an attempt to birth more conservative Christians in a world that doesn’t have enough of them.”

