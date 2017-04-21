‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Will Propose To Phyllis Or Victoria, Ashley And Ravi Kiss

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis and Victoria will fight over Billy and the winner will get a marriage proposal. Ashley and Ravi also share a romantic kiss which changes their relationship.

A Battle for Billy’s Heart

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are going to battle it out for Billy’s (Jason Thompson) love. The Young and the Restless fans know that Phyllis and Billy are in a bad place with their relationship, but spoilers hint that they could make up with another “passionate encounter,” according to CelebDirtyLaundy.

Victoria is going to chase after Billy and seriously regrets lashing out on him before.

Today, Billy overhears Phyllis and Jack’s conversation. What does this mean for Billy & Phyllis?????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Billy will still see Vickie as his soul mate since they are co-parenting two children, including the son Billy had with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). So whoever Billy chooses could impact his relationships with his kids.

Who will Billy end up choosing? The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Billy will propose to whoever he ends up with.

Victoria recently admitted that she wanted Billy back and she apologized for blowing up at him. Although, Billy knows how much she has been up and down over the past few months, is she too unreliable?

Today: Phyllis & Billy take a “break” from work!????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Ashley and Ravi Kiss

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) can’t stop thinking about the kiss she and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) shared.

Young and the Restless spoilers on Soap Shows tease that Ashley will start to see Ravi in a new light. At the same time, Ben (Ben Hermes) will try to win over her heart one last time, but his romantic advances will be too forward and “over the top.”

This week, Jack warns Ashley about crossing the line with Ravi. Will she listen to him? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Ravi will be there to “rescue” Ashley from the millionaire’s pushy advances, which will also help Ravi win over her affections.

Paul Hasn’t Found Chloe

In Genoa City, Paul (Doug Davidson) gives Chelsea terrible news… the search for Chloe is not going well. He has been working with the police, but they have only looked in the United States. Young and the Restless fans know that Chloe is hiding out in Canada.

Paul is desperate to find Chloe and he knows Nick is hiding information about why Victor left town. Will he be able to dig it out of him?

Scott’s Working Undercover

Young and the Restless spoilers previously gave away that Scott is working undercover with the feds. Christine (Lauralee Bell) will call Scott (Daniel Hall) to a secret meeting, according to the Inquisitr.

Christine will tell Scott she needs him for a secret mission, but Scott is still traumatized from his kidnapping and is not sure if he is willing to risk his life again.

Next week on Y&R, binge all you want because we’ve got a week of goodness… young, restless and hot! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Comment in the section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

