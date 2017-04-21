WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Main Event At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Will Help Fans Forget About The Main ‘Raw’ Title Match

Fans are already looking ahead to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans and while nothing is set in stone, it is believed that one main event may be scheduled to help fans forget about the other one. It is rumored that the Monday Night Raw main event will have Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. The rumored main event from SmackDown Live may actually serve as more of an apology to those in attendance than anything else.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, current WWE rumors have Brock Lesnar facing off with Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 34. That will be a rather hard sell to the fans considering how Lesnar decimated Reigns at WrestleMania 31 until Seth Rollins interfered.

Bill Bhatti of the Dirty Sheets podcast is now reporting that SmackDown Live‘s main event will be one that hardcore wrestling fans have longed for in WWE. If all goes according to plan, the rumored match will be one that could honestly appease the fans after having to see Lesnar vs. Reigns again.

If all stays in place and WWE holds onto their current plans, AJ Styles will battle it out with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. Of course, this match would end up being for the WWE Championship which is not held by either man and currently in the possession of Randy Orton.

That seems to be part of the whole plan as well.

Cageside Seats is reporting that despite Jinder Mahal shockingly grabbing the number one contender spot for a title match at Backlash, all is leading to Styles vs. Orton. The feud with Mahal will take everyone through May and lead into a feud between Orton and Styles which could very well continue through the summer.

They could trade victories for a bit and eventually have Styles win the WWE Championship, possibly at SummerSlam in August. Styles may have another feud or two, but then, he could move onto Nakamura and lead up their ultimate showdown at WrestleMania 34 in a match that could take place before or after the Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch.

IW Nerd knows that WWE realizes Nakamura vs. Styles is a match that serious wrestling fans want to see. It has been seen before as both were members of New Japan’s Pro Wrestling and the bout did take place at Wrestle Kingdom 10 which ended with a Nakamura victory in a 24-minute classic.

A year is really a very long time to have any sorts of plans in place or even rumored to happen as so many things could take place before WrestleMania 34. There is always the possibility of injury or who knows what else taking place or WWE could just completely change their minds and want to do something different.

If the rumors end up holding true and staying in place, it will be interesting to see which of the two main event matches goes on last. All you have to do is look at the quality of work of both Styles and Nakamura to see that SmackDown Live could easily tear the house down with that main event.

The Monday Night Raw main event may not be as appealing to the fans, but it seems like that is the match WWE would be more inclined to finish things off. PW Mania also reports these will be the two big matches on April 8, 2018, but only time will tell.

Rumors are nothing more than speculation and WrestleMania 34 is almost an entire year away which means so much can happen before that time. If Brock Lesnar does end up holding onto the WWE Universal Title for a full year and ends up losing to Roman Reigns, the fans in New Orleans may honestly riot. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles may work as a bit of an apology, but it likely won’t make them forget what Reigns keeps doing each year.

[Featured Image by WWE]