‘Call of Duty: World War II’ Officially Confirmed – Activision Revealing ‘COD’ On 4-26-2017

Great news Call of Duty fans — earlier today, Activision announced that the next game in the first-player shooting will be set during World War II and the company is set to reveal the game and the date of ordering on April 26.

In a brief announcement, Activision revealed that the Sledgehammer Games has developed Call of Duty: WWII, and will be fully revealed during the Wednesday’s live stream.

Apart from the announcement, the company officially released a promotional image, which already is shared online for more than a thousand times.

