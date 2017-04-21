‘Call of Duty: World War II’ Officially Confirmed – Activision Revealing ‘COD’ On 4-26-2017

Great news Call of Duty fans — earlier today, Activision announced that the next game in the first-player shooting will be set during World War II and the company is set to reveal the game and the date of ordering on April 26.

In a brief announcement, Activision revealed that the Sledgehammer Games has developed Call of Duty: WWII, and will be fully revealed during the Wednesday’s live stream.

WWII confirmed. Watch the worldwide reveal of #CODWWII on 4/26 at 10AM PDT/1PM EDT: https://t.co/JtAxQQV4zN pic.twitter.com/culgG1ZQmz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 21, 2017

Apart from the announcement, the company officially released a promotional image, which already is shared online for more than a thousand times.

[Featured Image by Activision]