‘Call of Duty: World War II’ Officially Confirmed – Activision Revealing ‘COD’ On 4-26-2017

Great news Call of Duty fans — earlier today, Activision announced that the next game in the first-player shooting will be set during World War II and the company is set to reveal the game and the date of ordering on April 26.

In a brief announcement, Activision revealed that the Sledgehammer Games has developed Call of Duty: WWII, and will be fully revealed during the Wednesday’s live stream.

WWII confirmed. Watch the worldwide reveal of #CODWWII on 4/26 at 10AM PDT/1PM EDT: https://t.co/JtAxQQV4zN pic.twitter.com/culgG1ZQmz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 21, 2017

Apart from the announcement, the company officially released a promotional image, which already is shared online for more than a thousand times.

Sledehammer was formed in 2009 by former members of Visceral Games, best known for creating Dead Space. The company has earlier contributed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The Call of Duty series began on Microsoft Windows, and later expanded to consoles and handhelds. The earlier games in the series are set primarily in World War II, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2 and Call of Duty 3. The game took a modern take on the story line after it featured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is set in modern times and ever since then the series has been shifted from World War II to modern days.

Following the success of Modern Warfare, which was released in November 2007, Activision released World at War and Modern Warfare 2. Black Ops, that were set in the Cold War, while Modern Warfare 3 takes place in a near-future.

The most recent game in the series was Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare, which was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 4, 2016. The game’s campaign is centered around a battle for the Solar System, which the Settlement Defense Front (SDF) are attempting to take over. The player takes control of Captain Nick Reyes of the Special Combat Air Recon (SCAR).

Call of Duty WWII is confirmed! Back to the roots we go! #CoDWWII pic.twitter.com/G007ulz5sH — Kinetic Gaming (@KineticGamingOK) April 21, 2017

Upon the release of Infinity Warfare, many critics and gamers criticized the game for being too modernistic and not allowing the players the freedom that usually got from the Call of Duty games. In response to the criticism, Activision’s CEO Eric Hirshberg revealed in a statement that their previous game, Call of Duty: Black Ops II was also criticized by many but as it turned out, the game become the best-selling Call of Duty game at that time.

“There are people in our community who are nostalgic for the boots-on-the-ground-style gameplay… [but]… we also have millions of people in our community who want to have new innovative experiences in the game each year and Infinite Warfare is going to deliver that.”

More evidence has appeared for @CallofDuty WWII, with a potential pre-order program put in place. https://t.co/1313urHuMO pic.twitter.com/YpLEZJ0A1W — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 21, 2017

After the Infinity Warfare, fans of Call of Duty started to post online that Battlefield is the better series than COD. After the disappointment, many gamers stated that the only way to bring back the followers is if the new game in the COD series will be again set on the grounds and will completely avoid using jetpacks or space fights.

During the last year’s investor’s call, Activision chief operating officer Thomas Tipple said that the COD community and Sledgehammer Games will go back to the basics approach with Call of Duty 2017 game.

“Traditional combat will once again take center stage,” he added.

Sledgehammer co-founder Michale Condrey also expressed his desire to include World War 2 era in the future COD games.

“A next generation game with the latest production values and robustness in a World War 2 setting like Band of Brothers would be amazing,” he said.

As of this writing, the official release date of Call of Duty: World War II is still not revealed. Gamers from around the world have to wait till Wednesday to get the first look of the most-awaited game in the COD series.

Now that we have boots on the ground back in Call of Duty, all we need is an immersive and robust Ranked Playlist. What's up? @SHGames — Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) April 21, 2017

