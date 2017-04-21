Jenelle Evans is still unhappy with her mother for her behavior during their trip to Los Angeles for filming on the Teen Mom 2 Season 7B reunion special.

Following a heated fight during filming, Jenelle Evans and David Eason left the set with her seven-year-old son, Jace, in tow and a short time later, Barbara Evans was seen speaking to police and demanding Eason be arrested for kidnapping her child.

“This is serious s**t. He could be arrested for kidnapping my grandson. I have legal custody,” Barbara tells a police officer in a clip posted on Twitter on April 20.

Although David Eason certainly has no legal rights to Jace, the officer informs Barbara that because Jenelle Evans was with him at the time Jace was taken from the set, they can’t single him out and charge him with any crime.

The turn of events was certainly shocking and even more shocking, perhaps, has been Jenelle Evans’ ongoing comments on Twitter which have taken aim at her mom.

Earlier this week, after the clip of Barbara talking to the cops was shared, Jenelle Evans re-tweeted a message which accused her mother of being “a total attention seeker.”

Jenelle Evans’ mother was granted custody of Jace shortly after his birth in 2009 and for years, the Teen Mom 2 star engaged in relationship after relationship and also went to rehab for drug addiction, which she chronicled on the show.

As the Inquisitr report earlier this year, Jenelle Evans took aim at her mother as the Teen Mom 2 Season 7B reunion aired on MTV by re-tweeting mean messages from fans.

“[Barbara Evans], it is not safe to smoke around Jace,” read one fan’s post.

After Jenelle Evans shared the message with her own fans and followers on Twitter, she was quickly met with backlash from people who noted that David Eason was also seen smoking during filming. Others said Jenelle Evans had also smoked around her son and reminded her of past drug use.

“Didn’t Jace need to get tubal surgery in his ears due to smoking? Jenelle used to smoke too,” another fan tweeted.

Although Jenelle Evans’ fans and followers didn’t react kindly to her harsh re-tweets regarding her mom, the Teen Mom 2 star continued her rant as she labeled Barbara “overdramatic” and accused her of making herself look “dumb,” also via re-tweet. She even shared a message from a fan who called her mom a “manipulative monster.”

At the same time she was publicly dissing her mom, she was tweeting of her approval of her boyfriend’s behavior. As fans will recall, David Eason was seen screaming at Teen Mom 2 producers and acting as if he was about to resort to violence as they attempted to complete filming on the reunion special.

“David was fed up with everyone making me cry all day long and he knew I felt like s**t. I don’t blame him,” she explained.

During an interview with E! News earlier this month, Jenelle Evans accused her mother of disliking David Eason not because he was a bad guy but because of her own jealousy issues.

“David has never done anything wrong to her and still doesn’t really speak to her to this day, even though he disagrees with a lot of things she believes,” she said. “I have no idea why my mom feels this way towards David, but I’m thinking it might be a jealousy issue. My mom claims I never ‘hang out’ with her when I date someone.”

