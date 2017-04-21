Katy Perry Denounces Christian Upbringing, Turns To Hinduism? [Rumor]

Katy Perry grew up in a Christian upbringing. She often speaks about her conservative folks. She was even a gospel singer before becoming an international pop star known for hits like “I Kissed a Girl.” Now, she wants to focus on her purposeful pop era. Katy is reportedly denouncing her evangelical Christian upbringing.

As a teen, Perry had different aspirations. She traveled with her mom to Nashville in hopes to become a gospel singer. She wanted to become the next Amy Grant, reported CBN News. But Perry became the next Britney Spears instead. In her cover story for Vogue, the 32-year-old singer explained what it was like to grow up as a preacher’s daughter.

always the bride never the bridesmaid ????@voguemagazine @commedesgarcons A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

“Amy Grant was our Madonna. We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts,” she admitted.

The publication noted Katy and her family handed out pamphlets titled, “How To Find God” to the crowd outside of Madonna and Manson’s concerts. But, things changed when she snuck into the concert and said the experience was “really interesting and weird – I got it.”

“But my house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives your presents; we watched Bill O’Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”

She also told Vogue that she was not “allowed to interact with gay people.” When Perry was 17, she moved to L.A. to pursue her pop career. She broke out with her debut single “I Kissed a Girl,” which caused its share of controversy. Perry calls herself the “black sheep” of the family. Though she has rejected many of the religious beliefs on which she was raised, she still is close with her family.

In a 2013 interview with Marie Claire, she spoke out about her faith. She denied that she was Christian, Hindu, or Buddhist, despite the reports that she converted to another faith amid her high-profile relationships with John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.

“I don’t believe in a heaven or a hell or an old man sitting on a throne. I believe in a higher power bigger than me because that keeps me accountable.” “I’m not Buddhist, I’m not Hindu, I’m not Christian, but I still feel like I have a deep connection with God. I pray all the time—for self-control, for humility. There’s a lot of gratitude in it. Just saying ‘thank you’ sometimes is better than asking for things.”

Perry created controversy with her latest Instagram post. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer posted an image of the Hindu goddess Kali on her page with the caption “current mood,” which didn’t sit well with many, reported the Daily News. Fans claimed she was disrespecting the Hindu faith.

current mood A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

“This is a shameful and offensive act. You can’t compare yourself with The Great Goddess Kali MAA,” one wrote.

“Respect her she is our goddess of hindu u can’t use it in this way, seriously u lost Respect in my eyes [sic],” another user commented.

Katy followed up with a photo, in which she appeared to mimic Kali.

Almost fully present thanks to the brilliant @katyperrycollections Easter recovery party on Sunday. We juiced up and reflexology-ed our way into some v QT bunny flats and more! ???????????????????????? @ronyalwin A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Last year, it was rumored Perry gave up her Christian faith for Buddhism due to her relationship with Orlando Bloom. Perry asked her friends and her boyfriend to join her on some Buddhist sessions at Coachella last year, reported The Mirror. Bloom is a practicing Nichiren Buddhist. At the time, sources said Perry was so in love with the actor that she was willing to convert over to the faith for him.

“Katy is very opened minded and loves trying new things. Orlando is very into Buddhism and has been encouraging her to practice. At Coachella, they gathered a group of people together and it was clear that Katy had practiced the verse before. It’s a very upbeat and positive practice so she really enjoys it. She has got so involved that she may even convert for good.”

Katy and Orlando’s whirlwind romance have since come to an end. The two went their separate ways earlier this year, as the singer focuses on her next album. She’s also had her eyes on a covenant in L.A. that was frequented by a group of nuns.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]