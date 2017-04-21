Sonja Morgan Slams Dorinda Medley For Judging Her With A Stripper: Was Luann Cheering Her On?

Sonja Morgan has tried to prove to her Real Housewives of New York co-stars that she’s not an out-of-control drinker. Despite reports saying that she’s a wild woman who parties during the late night hours, Morgan has revealed that she’s ditching booze for a calmer life. But it sounds like her co-stars don’t believe her and last year, Dorinda Medley decided not to invite Sonja to a getaway in the Berkshires with the rest of the cast.

Even though Sonja was sober, she wasn’t invited and she was extremely hurt. But Medley doesn’t believe that Morgan has changed one bit, as she was caught dancing with a stripper at Luann de Lesseps’ bachelorette party. If anything, this just confirms Medley’s suspicion that Morgan is still partying and drinking.

According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan is now defending her behavior at the bachelorette party, saying that she was just being a good guest. And she also points out that she doesn’t need alcohol to have a good time. That’s not to say that Sonja wasn’t drinking at the bachelorette party. Plus, Morgan points to Dorinda’s own experiences, revealing that Medley shouldn’t speak too loudly about not partying with strippers.

“Dorinda should not pretend she’s never been to a bachelorette party with a stripper. And everyone cheered me on to go last with the stripper, including the bride-to-be, Luann, with her whip flapping away. I don’t need to drink to have a good time. I was just being a good guest,” Sonja Morgan points out in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, according to Bravo.

Of course, it has been back and forth between Sonja and Dorinda over the past year. While Morgan was convinced that they were friends, Medley decided to invite all of the ladies to her Berkshires home last season of The Real Housewives of New York but decided to leave Sonja behind in New York. Sonja Morgan was devastated and she still holds a grudge these days, but she reveals that it is not due to the lack of invitation. Dorinda’s actions apparently proved to Morgan that Medley isn’t a true friend.

“It’s not that it was one night at Dorinda’s. These are my good friends, and we were going back for a second Christmas trip together. It’s one thing to say you know someone for 10 years and another to be a tight friend group and really close friends. And this is my group that travels together, too. It hurt, and the excuses were flimsy. As I said in last week’s blog, I’m allergic to friend jumping. I do tend to be over-reactive in these situations, however, I don’t want to be without Dorinda in my life, so I want to move on. Two bads don’t make a right, and it didn’t make me feel better excluding her at my home for the Madhatter and introducing her to another friend. It made me feel bad,” Sonja Morgan explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

The two stars have yet to see one another on The Real Housewives of New York, but they will come face to face during next week’s episode, as they are all invited to Ramona Singer’s home for a dinner party. And it will be interesting to see what goes down, as these two probably have a few words to say to one another.

