Bethenny Frankel Breaks Her Silence About Ramona Singer’s Unforgivable Comments

Bethenny Frankel may be an outspoken reality star and a powerful businesswoman, but she doesn’t take it lightly when people start talking about her daughter, Bryn. Frankel doesn’t mind when people dish out dirt on her, as she has grown some thick skin over the years after being on The Real Housewives of New York. But her daughter Bryn is innocent and she hasn’t been featured on the show, so bringing her up seems unnecessary and hurtful. So when Ramona Singer brought up Bryn during this week’s episode of the show, Bethenny quickly got defensive.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that it seemed odd for Ramona to attack her over the movie she made years ago. It was as if Singer was trying to embarrass Bethenny by bringing it up, but as Frankel points out, she has nothing to hide. And she seems rather open about the fact that she once starred in a sex video. As Frankel revealed on The Real Housewives of New York, she needed the money.

“The dinner was like The Twilight Zone. I own every inch of my past. I’m elated that my crappy acting career has been upgraded to my being a former porn star. If anyone can monetize that now, it is me,” Bethenny Frankel explains about the fact that her past was brought up by Ramona Singer during a group dinner for the Real Housewives of New York cast, adding, “As for the cute and calculated concern, you decide for yourself what the intent was.”

Many people thought that Ramona Singer was completely out of line and she even questioned herself in her blog for Bravo. While Singer’s comments may have come out of concern, in the beginning, they quickly turned into attacks when Bethenny didn’t react as Ramona had hoped for. Of course, Frankel is very protective of her daughter, so even if someone had approached Bryn with comments about the sex tape, one can imagine that Frankel wouldn’t tell Singer.

And maybe Singer was hoping she would hear something she could use against Bethenny Frankel later on. It’s no secret that Ramona likes to be correct and essentially use the “I told you so” statement with her co-stars. She likes to act as if she has never made any mistakes, which is why it was hard for her when her husband cheated on her with a much younger woman, resulting in a divorce. Whereas Ramona likes to hide her mistakes, Bethenny Frankel has no problem talking about everything she has done. She’s an open book, which is why it makes no sense to try and attack her with such sex tape comments.

Perhaps Ramona was trying to see if Bethenny Frankel could really take criticism as well as she claims she can. Last year, Frankel was criticized for dishing out criticism left and right, but getting defensive when people criticized her back. But as Bethenny points out, she felt like she was being attacked the entire time during the dinner.

“There has been a lot of “Bethenny can dish it out but can’t take it” talk. That episode appeared as me taking it pretty much the entire time,” Bethenny Frankel points out, according to Bravo, adding, “As for Dorinda’s comment about my not having cracks, she must have watched a different show for the past decade. My entire life and relationships have been full of cracks. This season is just heating up!”

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s reaction to Ramona Singer’s comments about her sex tape in relation to Bryn? Do you think she was genuinely trying to show concern or do you think she was trying to hurt her friend?

