Dianne Sawyer Interview With Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Donald Trump Stance -- 'I'm Coming After You'

Caitlyn Jenner has always been a Republican and during the 2016 presidential election, she stumped for Trump. Now that the election is over and Americans have been able to see a few months worth of what a Donald Trump presidency is really going to be like, Caitlyn Jenner has made it clear that she’s no longer championing for the current POTUS.

In recent weeks, Caitlyn Jenner has been revealing a lot about herself. She has a new book coming out called Secrets of My Life and now Caitlyn is also sitting down with Dianne Sawyer again, for a second interview since revealing plans to transition into a woman.

There is nothing more freeing than being true to yourself #SecretsOfMyLife A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding Caitlyn Jenner since her transgender revelation. Upon reading her tell-all book, Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner has reportedly been furious, claiming that the book is full of lies.

Prior to her Dianne Sawyer interview, Caitlyn Jenner spoke to People about some of the most pressing issues that concern her. One of them happened to be Donald Trump and his current controversial presidency.

It’s no secret that Caitlyn Jenner is a Republican. She was a die-hard Ted Cruz supporter prior to throwing her support behind Donald Trump as he ran against Hillary Clinton. She continued to argue in support of many Republicans during this election cycle despite many questions about how a transgender woman could get behind such a conservative, anti-woman and certainly anti-LGBT ideology.

Getting my rounds in before I kick off my nationwide book tour in a few weeks! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

“Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics — less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff,” Caitlyn said. “But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.”

As she said even before the 2016 presidential election, Caitlyn Jenner hopes that she can use her celebrity status in order to force Republicans to become more accepting and willing to consider LGBT issues. Despite her relationship with many Republican politicians as well as her vocal support of uber-conservative Ted Cruz, it seems that those who side with the right have not softened in terms of supporting her transgender community and now Caitlyn Jenner is talking about that too.

It was back in January that Cailyn Jenner tweeted, “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I’m here to help!”

My copy of #SecretsOfMyLife arrived! I can’t wait for you all to read it once it’s available on April 25. pic.twitter.com/86BCL9gYMO — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 20, 2017

That wasn’t the first time that Caitlyn Jenner thought that speaking out might actually do something to change Republican minds about their agenda regarding LGBT protections or the lack thereof. It was after Republicans moved to strike down Obama era protections put in place for transgender students, Caitlyn dropped a video on social media where she said, “I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me!”

Apparently, Cailyn Jenner had already dubbed herself the Republican spokesperson for LGBT issues and thought that Donald Trump might actually be interested in calling. It turns out that he was not, as there is no indication that Donald Trump ever called Caitlyn Jenner to hear what the LGBT community had to say about his reversal of the controversial transgender bathroom protections in public schools.

Caitlyn Jenner Distances Herself From President Donald Trump: My Loyalties Lie With the LGBTQ Community https://t.co/cRo7QJASS7 pic.twitter.com/9Wvd57DBEq — Ares Moreno Resendez (@AresResendez) April 21, 2017

It is during Dianne Sawyer’s interview with Caitlyn Jenner that she admits to voting for Donald Trump but then issues a warning to the current president. “Yes, I did vote for Trump but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party. And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s book Secrets of My Life will be released on April 25, just days after her latest Dianne Sawyer interview. Caitlyn can be seen giving her interview tonight at 10/9c on ABC.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]