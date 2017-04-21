Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, Suing Department of Corrections

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, has started proceedings to sue the Department of Corrections because she believes that there is more to what the evidence has revealed so far. She wants to make sure that nothing is destroyed because she wants answers.

Jenkins does not believe that Aaron Hernandez would commit suicide and she believes that there is something that has not been revealed. She spoke to Aaron for a significant period of time the night before his body was discovered, although the content of their conversations has not been revealed to the public. She has requested that the evidence of Hernandez’s case not be destroyed. Her case will be heard today, April 21, 2017. Aaron’s lawyer, Jose Baez, agrees and he wants to seek out answers to their questions, too.

The evidence that they seek to protect includes prison records, physical evidence gathered from the scene of his death, and video recordings. Boston Globe notes that other evidence includes, “the sheet found on him at the time of his death; any clothes that were removed from his body; recorded calls made to or from Hernandez during the month leading up to his death; recorded calls from any inmate on Hernandez’s cell block during the same period; and any interviews conducted of inmates or prison staff.”

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer and family want to conduct their own investigation of his death. They do not believe that Hernandez would commit suicide because, as Hollywood Life points out, “he had just been acquitted of a double homicide days earlier, and was apparently in good spirits.”

Baez believes that Aaron Hernandez may have been murdered while he was in prison and that the evidence may have something to back that up. This is why they want to make sure that none of the evidence of Aaron’s death is destroyed. It must be preserved if they are to conduct their own private investigation of Hernandez’s death.

Aaron’s body has been released to his family but the brain was not included in that release. Baez and the family are troubled that Aaron Hernandez’s brain was not included because it was their intention that his brain be donated to the Boston University’s CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopahy) unit. As a professional football player, there is a lot of interest in how his brain was affected by injuries and they wanted to help the Boston University’s study by giving them Hernandez’s brain. CTE is a degenerative disease that is progressive in nature and can cause aggression, confusion, depression and memory loss. Baez believed it was suspicious that Aaron’s brain was not included with the body.

The medical examiner has since said that Hernandez’s brain would be sent the CTE Center at Boston University, as per the family’s requests.

Aaron Hernandez was discovered in his cell at about 3:03 am on Wednesday, April 19, 2007. He was found with a bed sheet around his neck and he was hanging in his cell. The cell door was jammed with cardboard.

John 3:16 was scrawled on his forehead in red ink. This verse reads, “For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”

Aaron Hernandez did not have an easy life before or after he was drafted to the NHL. He grew up in an inner city area and even though he was able to escape his life to some extent, Aaron continued to have ties to the streets and friends from his past. His fiancée grew up with him and they were childhood sweethearts. No matter what happened in his life, through good times and bad, she stuck by him.

Because of his ties to street life, it is hard to say what may have happened or who he may have come across while in prison. While some may believe that the suicide ruling of Aaron Hernandez’s death is obvious, is it completely impossible that there may have been other influences behind his death?

[Featured Image by by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]