Luann de Lesseps On Bethenny Frankel’s Sex Video: ‘We’ve All Done Things We Regret’

Luann de Lesseps has been through quite a bit during her time on The Real Housewives of New York. When Luann first joined the show, she was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps and she proudly used the title, Countess. But already within the first couple of seasons, she revealed that her marriage was far from perfect and suddenly, she was getting a divorce. With two children in New York, Luann was left defending her marriage after her ex-husband decided to cheat on her. Since then, de Lesseps has tried to find love, including dating a wine lover and even forgiving a cheater.

According to a new Bravo report, Luann de Lesseps is now revealing that everyone makes mistakes and that’s why she’s not exactly judging Bethenny Frankel on her decision to do soft-core porn years ago in Los Angeles. On this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, the story surfaced that Bethenny had done an adult movie when she was younger, as she needed the money when she was living in Los Angeles. Bethenny wasn’t embarrassed about it but questioned Ramona Singer’s motives when she brought up the story in relation to her daughter.

“Ramona’s timing was definitely off when she asked Bethenny if her 6-year-old daughter knows about her foray into soft porn. Ramona’s never been known as a subtle person, and while she says her intentions were good, I don’t think this was the time or place to express her concerns,” Luann de Lesseps explains in her blog for Bravo, revealing that Ramona Singer isn’t exactly known for her timing when it comes to sharing her concerns.

Always a great time with @bravoandy @tinsleymortimer ???? #rhony A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

And it sounds like de Lesseps actually has some sympathy for Bethenny, even though the two of them haven’t exactly been friendly with one another over the years. While filming The Real Housewives of New York over the past many years, Bethenny has called Luann a snake, and de Lesseps has accused Frankel of copying her. She also hinted that she was a part of the Skinnygirl cocktail recipe and success.

But when it comes to Bethenny’s adult video, Luann de Lesseps sees it as a mistake. And as she points out, all of the ladies on The Real Housewives of New York have done things they regret throughout the years. Frankel isn’t the only one who has done things that are outrageous and crazy, but that doesn’t mean that these things need to be brought up over dinner with a group of friends.

“We’ve all done things we regret, yet we don’t get reminded of them over dinner with friends, unless it’s in good fun! As for Bethenny, she doesn’t care about me at all and whenever one of us calls her out for being self-centered and mean, she runs away rather than staying to work it out. In the Berkshires last year, she called me all sorts of nasty things, but I didn’t run away! I stayed and defended myself,” Luann de Lesseps points out, revealing that she’s willing to defend Frankel in this situation, even though the two of them clearly aren’t friends.

Had so much fun at the premiere party last night! ????#rhony We're back! A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

While some of the ladies did seem to enjoy that Bethenny was being put in the spotlight, including Luann de Lesseps, most of them can agree that Ramona’s approach may have been wrong. When Frankel ended up walking out of the dinner, Singer called her a “witch,” which didn’t help the situation. This could be the end of their friendship.

What do you think of Luann de Lesseps saying that all of the ladies have made mistakes and done things they regret?

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For New York Fashion Week: The Shows]