Mama June Wants Honey Boo Boo And Pumpkin To Have Their Own Reality TV Weight Loss Show

Mama June Shannon, fresh off the raging success of her own weight-loss journey, and the reality-TV show that documented it, is now trying to get another TV contract, this time to document daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo’s” weight loss, and possibly even older daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson’s as well, Celebrity Insider is reporting.

For Mama June and her kids, being overweight and having big personalities have been the hallmarks of their reality-TV careers. First with Toddlers & Tiaras, and later on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Shannon and her family mined their outrageous antics for ratings gold. After some time off due to some personal issues, the family came roaring back with the WEtv series Mama June: From Not To Hot, which documented the formerly obese star’s journey from weighing over 400 pounds to fitting into a Size 4.

I wish I had the commitment mama June does pic.twitter.com/jxHeXMhaUf — Monica (@Monica_shea16) April 19, 2017

Now that From Not To Hot has made Mama June a reality TV star again (to say nothing of the dramatic results of her weight loss), the 37-year-old is looking to continue mining that success. And as it turns out, there’s another member of her family who a) has a big personality, and b) could stand to lose some weight: June’s 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

First Mama June was transformed, now Honey Boo Boo is following her examplehttps://t.co/DWBSTFCdio pic.twitter.com/uqp72jUf6N — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) April 9, 2017

An insider source, speaking on condition of anonymity, says that June is hoping she can get a TV contract documenting Honey Boo Boo, and sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, shedding those pounds.

“Mama June thinks that doing a show about getting her daughters in shape would be a big hit.”

However, the insider says, that may be a problem, considering that both of the young ladies enjoy food as much as their mother did.

“Lauryn and Alana are going to fight for their right to eat fried food!”

As in all statements made by “anonymous insider sources,” especially those made to celebrity websites of questionable veracity, it’s always a good idea to take these things with a grain of salt. Unless and until WEtv, TLC, or some other network announces that June and her daughters have signed on to a weight loss program, this topic is rumor and speculation, and nothing more.

In fact, Mama June herself has made inconsistent statements about her desire to see her two youngest daughters lose weight.

She recently sat down with People to talk about how her youngest daughters are taking control of their own weight.

“Alana’s lost about 7 lbs. and Pumpkin’s lost about four.”

Previously, June has said that, though she wants her daughters to be healthy, she’s not going to pressure them about their weight.

As for younger Alana, who is pushing 12, June isn’t too concerned about her weight. As June told Us Weekly in March, Alana is coming up on adolescence, and she (June) has seen heavy girls basically grow out of their extra weight during puberty. Similarly, for both Alana and Pumpkin, though she wants them to be healthy, she’s not pushing them too hard — at least right now — to stay on top of their weight.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time.’ I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

Do you think Mama June should develop another show focusing on daughters Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin losing weight?

