Did Kristen Stewart Really Masturbate On The Set Of “Personal Shopper”?

Kristen Stewart has been accused of getting a little too “hands on” in a scene during her recent movie, Personal Shopper. During the scene in question, Kristen Stewart’s character masturbates and there are claims that the actress actually did the deed on set. Talk about method acting!

But Gossip Cop, a website with a long reputation of fact-checking these scandalous celebrity gossip stories is claiming that it just isn’t true.

According to Gossip Cop, one of the publications that discussed the rumors was The National Enquirer who published this tantalizing little tidbit:

“Tongues wagged all over Tinseltown that when Kristen performed that sensational solo scene… the star was totally NOT acting.”

Here’s what Gossip Cop had to say in response.

“Unlikely as this story sounds, Gossip Cop still checked in with a reliable source close to Stewart, who exclusively assures us her masturbation scene was simulated,” the article on the site stated. “We’re further told the claim that she truly pleasured herself on set is ridiculous.”

In Personal Shopper, Stewart plays a young woman who arrives in Paris seeking to make contact with her twin brother who died in the French city. Things get weird when she starts receiving mysterious text messages from someone she doesn’t know. During the sexy solo scene, Stewart’s character, Maureen, is in bed touching herself wearing expensive designer clothing, while texting this unknown person.

“Literally, Maureen is interacting with some thing on a phone, and like my heart started racing,” Stewart said at a press conference for the film last year, according to Showbiz 411. “Some of the sexiest sh** I’ve done onscreen I’m alone! I was like, ‘Oh my god, that is crazy, and that’s what people do all the time. That’s insane! Such massive disconnection, yet you’re just fabricating a wonderful reality. That’s not less real, it’s just perception.”

At the press conference, Stewart also talked about whether she believed in paranormal experiences. Here’s what she said.

“If it’s real for you, then what the hell else is there? And like there’s so much that we don’t see that we know to be true” and so “I think it’s self protective like a reduction of what it is by saying, ‘Do you believe in ghosts or not? Have they touched you?’ Well what else doesn’t touch you that exists? I don’t know what the f*** energy it is, whatever, there’s something that doesn’t go away, and whether I’m making that up or I’m actually being left with some like residual debris, I feel people f***ing intrinsically. I think it leaves shadows.”

I'm a #KristenStewart fan and #PersonalShopper is a film that plays to her strengths. Her haunted performance is quite mesmerising. pic.twitter.com/APvzuEpQDR — Nick Milligan (@NickMilligan_) April 16, 2017

It’s easy to believe that if Kristen did actually masturbate in the movie, she probably would have been honest about it. She has been pretty honest about sexuality and nudity in the past.

“I’m not weird about it. I’m pretty open,” she said in an interview with SBS about baring it all for a movie. “I think people are a little too f***g weird about it, to be honest, but that’s kind of why I was like, “I’ll do it.'”

“I’m really unashamed, but within the context of the story, there’s a lot of shame. It’s kind of nice to see someone stripped and bare, totally bare. There’s a strength in it,” she added.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Kristen Stewart On Fashion, Sex, Nudity And Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Has A Personal Instagram Account Which Fans Do Not Know About

Kristen Stewart Slammed For Talking About Robert Pattinson Affair While Promoting Films

Bella Thorne Has The Hots For Kristen Stewart– Stella Maxwell May Have a Problem With That

Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell, The Longest Relationship Since ‘Twilight’ Actress’ Ex Robert Pattinson

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]