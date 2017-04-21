Is Kylie Jenner dating Travis Scott just weeks after splitting from Tyga?

According to a new report, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked rumors of a new romance last weekend when she and Scott were spotted spending time together at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, as Tyga enjoyed the event nearby.

On April 21, Life & Style magazine claimed Kylie Jenner appeared to have her sights set on Scott as she posted a photo of them together on Instagram days ago along with the caption, “it’s lit.”

The magazine also revealed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had attended Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush event together on Saturday, April 15.

“[Kylie Jenner] and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay,” an eyewitness told People Magazine. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

According to the report, Scott reportedly had a “thing” with Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, in 2016 around the time Kendall was linked to Jordan Clarkson and ASAP Rocky, so when it comes to a possible romance between Kylie Jenner and Scott, the chances may be slim. In fact, the magazine’s source suspected Kylie Jenner may be spending time with Scott only in an effort to make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

“[Travis] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out. When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys,” the source explained.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have broken up and gotten back together at least a few times in recent years and last May, after the couple temporarily called it quits, Jenner quickly began spending time with hip hop artist PartyNextDoor.

Although Tyga also moved on at the time, the couple ultimately found their way back to one another and now, the rapper is reportedly hoping their latest split will have the same outcome.

“He is not ready to let go of Kylie yet,” a source explained to Hollywood Life. “Tyga is trying to stay busy and act like he’s having the time of his life at the festival, but he’s secretly checking her social media all the time.”

“Tyga won’t admit it, but his friends think it’s obvious he wants to get back together with [Kylie Jenner],” the source continued. “He can’t stand the thought of her being with anyone else, so the fact that she’s been hanging out with Travis is driving him nuts.”

While People Magazine‘s insider suggested a romance may not be possible for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, other reports have suggested otherwise. That said, while their could be a potential attraction between them, a serious relationship is likely not something Scott would be on board with.

“Travis [Scott] thinks Kylie [Jenner] is smokin’ hot, and he loves all the attention that comes along with hooking up with her, but he’s a player,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “He’s one of those ‘h*es in different area codes’ types.” Definitely sounds like Travis, 24, is totally into the 19-year-old member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but may not be looking to get too serious.

“Plus, he and Tyga have a bit of a rivalry, so he loves the fact that Tyga’s long term girl is now hanging out with him on the [regular],” the source added.

