Release, Pre-Order & Supply Updates For LG G6 & Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung and LG, two of the top smartphone manufacturers in the world, are getting even busier as their respective 2017 flagship devices continue to penetrate the worldwide market. Mobile tech fans who have been meaning to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and/or the LG G6 should know the following release news updates.

Release of unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8

Today is the official release date for Samsung Galaxy S8 in the United States, but only the carrier versions are expected to hit the shelves. The unlocked units are nowhere to be found yet and Samsung hasn’t announced details about the release schedule, but shipments are expected to commence in May. Also, placing a pre-order for an unlocked S8 is now possible, according to a GSM Arena report, which also noted that B&H is selling a 64GB Galaxy S8 for $830.

But if you are keen on knowing an exact launch date for the unlocked S8 and S8 Plus, popular retailer Best Buy shared that it will begin selling them on May 9. Droid Life noted the following.

“Best Buy will sell the unlocked Galaxy S8 in Midnight Black for $724.99 and the Galaxy S8+ in Midnight Black for $824.99. See, a $25 discount over most carriers.”

Supply shortage for Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 now holds the record for being the most pre-ordered smartphone in its home country. But unfortunately, some of the customers who made S8’s one million pre-order mark possible in Korea could receive their phone units later than expected. The tech giant is reportedly experiencing supply issues, particularly for the Galaxy S8 Plus model with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage, according to Sam Mobile.

Shipments for S8 pre-orders in Korea have already begun delivering more than 210,000 units on its first day, but the numbers significantly dropped to 63,400 units on the next day citing supply issues.

Samsung Galaxy S8’s release in India

May 5, 2017 is the date to remember if you are planning to avail the Galaxy S8 in India. But the phone (both the standard and Plus model) can now be pre-ordered via Flipkart, according to Gadgets 360. Customers who order Samsung’s latest phone via Flipkart before its official market release will get a wireless charging case as a pre-order bonus.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are also expected to be available through select mortar-and-brick retail stores in the country. As for the pricing, Samsung Galaxy S8′ and S8 Plus’ Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) are set for Rs. 62,600 (around $967 in USD) and Rs. 69,000 ($1066 USD), respectively. The standard Galaxy S8 version’s market operating price is Rs. 57,900 while it is Rs. 64900 for the S8 Plus.

LG G6’s release in India

LG will be several days ahead of the competition when it releases the G6 in India on April 26. According to a retailer in Mumbai, pre-booking the LG G6, which is priced at Rs. 51990, will give customers cash-back bonus of up to Rs. 7000, a discounted LG Tone Active+ Bluetooth headset and a free screen replacement.

Pre-Book the new #LGG6 – ₹ 51990/- only and get cash-back* upto ₹ 7000/- | LG Tone active+BT at 50% off & Free one time screen replacement* pic.twitter.com/GdHuYMRH9s — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) April 21, 2017

LG G6’s arrival in Europe

Before its market release in India, the LG G6 will first be available smartphone enthusiasts in a number of European countries, as it will officially hit the shelves this Monday, April 24. Korean news website, the Investor, reported that LG Electronics’ newest flagship smartphone will be offered by 33 carriers, including Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone. The LG G6 is scheduled for shipment and release in 24 countries such as the UK, France, Germany and Finland. Early birds in the UK who pre-ordered and have paid fully for the phone should be getting their units already.

Can’t decide which of the two newly released 2017 flagship smartphones to get? Here’s a comparison video for Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, courtesy of Recombu’s YouTube channel.

[Featured Image by Phil Walter/Getty Images for Samsung]