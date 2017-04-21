Break-Up At Walt Disney World Goes Viral As Guy Adds Insult To Disney Injury With Final Words

A break-up is never something easy to take, but having it happen in the most magical place on earth may make it that much worse. Walt Disney World is one of those places that people visit for vacations, weddings, birthdays, proposals, and many other fantastic moments in their lives. Unfortunately, guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios witnessed an epic break-up which is now going viral after the boyfriend inserted the ultimate Disney dagger.

If you look through Twitter or Facebook or Instagram or any other form of social media, you’re bound to find tons of proposal pics at Walt Disney World. Guys get down on one knee in the middle of Main Street U.S.A. or during the fireworks and ask their significant others to marry them.

Well, this is not one of those stories.

A Twitter user known as @TheDisneyChef went out to Disney’s Hollywood Studios earlier this week and ended their fun evening with Fantasmic! The nighttime spectacular let out and guests were leaving the park when the most uncomfortable of the uncomfortable moments took place.

An incident was unfolding before the eyes of her, her husband, and a group of onlookers as a woman started crying in the Disney bus area. She was bawling her eyes out and a guy was trailing behind her which led to immediate concern. Once they all realized that the two knew one another, it turned into an incredibly tragic and awkward situation.

Here you go @letzgoterps. It was insane to watch. pic.twitter.com/pO9ItqgSbq — Jerusha Tano-Fett???? (@thedisneychef) April 21, 2017

Yes, the guy actually brought her to Walt Disney World to break up with her because he knew it was her favorite place and that may “make this easier.” Not only did he do that, but he thought that breaking up with her at the beginning of their vacation would allow her to have fun the rest of the week.

That was probably not the best of ideas.

Considering his now ex-girlfriend was also a bit Disney-obsessed, he really shouldn’t have made the choice of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa as his backup room. They were originally staying at one of Disney’s All-Star Resorts and there is a big difference between the levels of the two.

For those that aren’t aware, the All-Star Resorts are very nice, but they are in the “Value” level of Disney World Resort hotels. The Grand Floridian is in the “Deluxe” level which means he jumped right over the “Moderate” level completely and landed on the monorail line.

It really is hard to believe that the guy thought breaking up with his girlfriend at Walt Disney World was going to help anything at all. Sure, she may still be in a great place, but the way he went about doing things couldn’t have been easy for her to take.

Once his ex-girlfriend realized what he was doing and where he was staying, she took matters into her own hands and headed to the Grand Floridian. As stated by @TheDisneyChef, it was tragically hilarious to witness the whole thing.

“It was horrifying to watch. It was funny in that this guy was every bit the idiot he sounds like, but she was devastated so it was awful.”

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World or Disneyland or on a Disney Cruise Line sailing with your significant other, make sure things are going well before your arrival. If your plan is to end your relationship and find another room, make sure it isn’t at the Grand Floridian.

Walt Disney World is really a place where only good things should happen and where phenomenal memories should follow guests for their rest of their lives. This poor girl who experienced a long trip to the parks in Orlando ended in her being broken up with and casting a dark shadow on such a fun vacation destination. When all was said and done, finding out that her now ex-boyfriend upgraded to the Grand Floridian certainly didn’t help matters.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]