Kim Kardashian Gets Hate For Virgin Mary Candle, Weed-Related 4/20 Kimoji Merchandise

Kim Kardashian is getting a lot of hate for her weed-related products and Virgin Mary candle Kimoji merchandise that she dropped yesterday for 4/20.

Kim Kardashian released her latest drop of Kimoji products yesterday, April 20, a.k.a 4/20, which is also known as “Weed Day,” according to USA Today.

The number 420 has been used by marijuana aficionados for decades for anything related to cannabis. The time 4:20 and the date 4/20 are the most notorious uses.

420 KIMOJI MERCH NOW AVAIL ON https://t.co/eiJ3Tfu6zn pic.twitter.com/je840T6Kqw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2017

In the past, people thought that 420 referred to a police code in California that was used when making marijuana arrests but it turns out, that is not true.

Cannabis lovers look forward to April 20 every year as an annual celebration of getting high.

Kim Kardashian is not necessarily a person that comes to mind when thinking about celebrities celebrating 4/20. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for not liking to drink alcohol and it seems doubtful that she smokes weed.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old mother-of-two released an entirely new line of Kimoji merchandise on April 20 that were all weed-related products.

Kim’s latest drop included a $35 “A** Tray” ashtray with a Kimoji of her famous butt pictured on it, $40 t-shirts that say “Never not high” and “Sorry I was high,” a $28 “2 High 4 This” phone case, and $12 marijuana rolling papers with Kim’s infamous crying face pictured all over.

The product that received the most backlash was an $18 “Kim Candle” which had Kardashian pictured as the Virgin Mary on it.

Kim Kardashian’s friend and assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, tweeted yesterday that she was “so high” that she “bought 2 of everything.”

I AM SO STONED RN I JUST BOUGHT 2 OF EVERYTHING @KIMOJI https://t.co/yuwqhu3XXL pic.twitter.com/HVNl4lkG0F — STEPHANIE SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) April 21, 2017

The reality star received a ton of backlash on social media after uploading photos of the new 4/20 merchandise.

@KomptonMusic @KimKardashian Don’t have be to know that this is still inappropriate. — sela (@sellly_21) April 20, 2017

Many people felt that Kim’s image on the Virgin Mary candle was completely inappropriate and disrespectful.

@ItsJohnnyCyrus @KimKardashian Or you could not appropriate my religion. The Blessed Mother is not a joke to us. And her image isn’t to be used for your disposal & mockery — sydney ن (@sydney_poinsett) April 20, 2017

@eclypra @KimKardashian For real?? This is?? You been out in the real world much or —???? (@spicycolleen) April 20, 2017

The Kardashians and Jenners have been under fire lately for some of their endorsement choices. Kendall Jenner got so much hate for her appearance the latest Pepsi commercial that the company decided to remove the advertisement from their website.

Kylie Jenner was scrutinized for her Puma campaign because people didn’t view her as an authentic athlete, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

Arguments broke out on Twitter between fans defending Kim Kardashian’s Virgin Mary candle and others who say the product is just outrageous.

@JMurph370 @spicycolleen @KimKardashian It’s not just a candle, it’s the Virgin Mary. You have to understand that this is very sacred to many people. — Salvin Salim (@Salvin_Salim) April 21, 2017

@spicycolleen @Salvin_Salim @JMurph370 these “candles” are used for prayer for the catholic religion. That’s why it’s disrespectful to many. — αmαndα αrmijo – ✨ (@ziabbyy) April 21, 2017

Kim uploaded Snapchat videos and an Instagram story which included her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian showing off the new 4/20 merchandise with songs like Sublime’s “Santeria” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”

Many of Kardashian’s fans threatened to unfollow the social media star after her latest Kimoji drop.

@KimKardashian Unfollowing all of them — Lorenzo Mendez (@LorenzoMendezz) April 20, 2017

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s weed-related 4/20 Kimoji merchandise? Do you think that her Kim Virgin Mary candle is inappropriate? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]