‘RHOA’ Fans Freak Out, Start Petition To Keep Kim Zolciak Off Season 10

It turns out that being a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan doesn’t necessarily equate to being a Kim Zolciak fan and not everyone was happy to learn that the Don’t Be Tardy star agreed to return. After it was reported that Kim Zolciak had struck an agreement with RHOA execs to at least make part-time appearances on the Bravo hit, fans began to show their displeasure in the form of a petition urging the head honchos who are responsible for Kim’s return to change their minds and rescind their offer.

Those who oppose Kim Zolciak’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 are claiming that Kim is a ratings killer according to All About The Tea. The Change.org petition that was filed upon hearing the official announcement about Kim Zolciak’s RHOA return claims that Kim left during Season 5 because she claimed to be too good for the show and now, longtime fans of the Bravo series don’t want her back. The petition says:

“Kim Zolziak left Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) at the beginning of Season 5. She allegedly refused to film with the cast. She also allegedly made racist comments (e.g. using the N word, said Kandi Burruss lives in the ghetto, disparaging comments about dark skin, etc.) about her cast mates and intimated that she was better than the show. Allegedly her financial condition has changed and she now needs to supplement her income and she is trying to come back on the show. After her departure from RHOA, the ratings soared and the show became the highest rated show on the BRAVO network.”

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. While the petition itself claims that 2.5 million people tune in to watch each week of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the petition asking Bravo to take back their offer to Kim Zolciak currently has 127 signatures. That’s not even enough angry RHOA fans to get Bravo’s attention. Certainly, there have to be more Kim Zolciak haters out there than that, right?

Maybe as more Real Housewives of Atlanta fans learn about the petition to keep Kim Zolciak away, they will sign on and get this thing growing. In the meantime, it looks like we’re stuck with Kim making part-time appearances on Season 10 of RHOA and continuing her new feud with Kenya Moore that blew up during Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party.

For those that were worried about Kim Zolciak’s Bravo spinoff Don’t Be Tardy getting the ax in order to make room for her Real Housewives of Atlanta appearances, don’t worry because her show isn’t going anywhere. Despite the petition citing Don’t Be Tardy’s dwindling viewership, the reason given for Kim’s part-time peach holder status was that she wanted to make sure there was time to film both shows.

Those who dread watching Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta now that Kim Zolciak has signed on can sign the petition and complain on social media. However, now that contracts are signed and it’s official that Kim will be returning, there’s really not much that anyone can do.

One idea would be for a Kenya Moore fan to help her twirl through some new comeback lines to use when she comes face-to-face with Kim Zolciak. What we saw at the Season 9 RHOA finale when Kim and Kenya traded insults was definitely not her best work.

As for who else Kim Zolciak is going to feud with during the upcoming season, your guess is as good as ours. Will you be signing the petition to have Kim Zolciak removed from Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Feautred Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]