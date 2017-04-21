Tinsley Mortimer Scared To Meet ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Because Of Rumors And Stories

Tinsley Mortimer may know a thing or two about judging a book by its cover. Tinsley has an arrest record and a mugshot, but one can imagine that she doesn’t want people judging her on a bad decision. As she has explained, she merely went onto her ex-boyfriend’s property to get her purse, but she was arrested. So when Mortimer decided to meet the other girls on The Real Housewives of New York, she was nervous about what she would meet. She was scared as she had heard rumors and stories, and she didn’t know if they would be crazy or nice.

According to a new Bravo report, Tinsley Mortimer is now revealing that she was nervous to go out to the Hamptons to hang out with the other ladies for a weekend, as she was scared about hurting Sonja Morgan’s feelings. Since Tinsley is living with Sonja, she has been concerned about hurting her friend. Sonja had told her about Dorinda Medley and informed her of their feud from last year. And Mortimer was concerned about actually getting along with Dorinda.

“I was a bit nervous to travel out to the Hamptons for a night with the girls. I used to go to Southampton every weekend in the summer with my former husband, but I was getting the vibe that this trip wasn’t going to be quite as relaxing,” Mortimer wrote in her Bravo blog about the trip to the Hamptons with the ladies.

Since Tinsley doesn’t have a home in the Hamptons, she and Sonja decided to get a rental home. The two needed a place to stay, so they could retreat at night and get away from any drama that may surface. And it sounds like getting a home was a great idea, as Tinsley Mortimer felt right at home in the rental space.

“It did make me feel more at home and a bit more calm about Ramona’s upcoming party. Sonja humping my bed didn’t hurt either and certainly lightened the mood,” Tinsley Mortimer continues in her blog, revealing that Sonja is making her feel right at home as a new housewife on The Real Housewives of New York.

Morgan may have warned Tinsley about her friendship with Dorinda. Last year on the Real Housewives of New York reunion, Sonja openly said that Medley was doing drugs with her boyfriend John. Viewers were shocked at the cocaine accusation, but many of her co-stars seemed more shocked that Sonja brought it up as if they all knew. But Tinsley Mortimer doesn’t want to judge people if she doesn’t know them, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t worried and scared about meeting Dorinda.

“Since I had only met these ladies once before, to say I was freaking out would be an understatement. I had also heard a lot about them from my current roommate…especially this Dorinda character! I just didn’t know what to expect. Would she be like the Wicked Witch of the West or the East? God forbid I actually like the girl and upset Sonja! I’m so grateful for her moving me into her house, but I really don’t want to get caught in the crossfires of their battle! I wanted to keep an open mind about everything since the party at Sonja’s went well, and everyone seemed pretty nice. But you know how a trip with the girls can go…,” Tinsley Mortimer writes in her Bravo blog, revealing that she was scared to hurt her friend.

What do you think of Tinsley Mortimer being scared of hurting Sonja? Do you think Sonja is threatened by Medley and a potential friendship between Dorinda and Tinsley?

[Featured Image by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Fishbowl]