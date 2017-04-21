Fans Want Nina Dobrev To Star In ‘Twilight’ Movie Reboot With Taylor Lautner?

Twilight reboot is happening — at least for some fans, who are hoping to see Taylor Lautner and Mackenzie Foy as Jacob Black and Renesmee Cullen. Apart from this, many fans are still hoping that Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev will replace Kristen Stewart in the rumored Twilight movie reboot.

Earlier this month, Twilight movie star Robert Pattinson gave an interview in which he talked about the possibility of the film’s reboot. During the interview, when it was asked to Robert of expanding the Twilight universe just like other Hollywood films are doing these days, FKA Twigs’ fiancé joked that if the studio is expanding the movie’s universe and are thinking about some spin-off, then he would like to see his own independent story.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious. Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious,” the 30-year-old star further added.

Pattinson’s statement made many Twilight fans believe that the studio and the brains behind the novels are actually working on a new film. However, now the followers of the film have taken to social media to create an online frenzy in which they all are asking for a movie in which they get to see Jacob and Renesmee.

According to the Twilight universe, Renesmee is Edward and Bella’s daughter and when the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 ended in 2012, fans caught a brief glimpse of her. However, when the story ended, the only child of Bella and Edward was a just a child but with the genes of vampires, she must have grown fast. While she was maturing, Jacob would be her mentor or protector. Now, many fans are desperate to see a Twilight reboot that will include the story of these two.

Back in 2015, Stephenie Meyer gave an interview in which she was asked about her take on the story of Jacob and Renesmee. The world famous author said that she has an outline in her mind of these two characters.

“I’m not going to tell you on the off chance that I do. Oh yeah, there’s an outline. There’s several chapters written. It was something that I was working on before Breaking Dawn came out.”

According to a fan website Movie Pilot, fans are so excited about the unannounced movie reboot featuring #JacobandRenesmee that many have even started to work on their own fan-fiction. Not only this, many have even created a video showing #Jacob and #Rensemee together, and to spice things up — they have edited footages of Nina Dobrev alongside Taylor.

As of this writing, the video, which was uploaded in 2013, has more than 10 million views and it shows how serious the Twilight fan club is for the possibility of a new Twilight film featuring Taylor and Nina.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when fans have shown their desire to see Nina Dobrev in the Twilight universe. During her earlier interview with MTV, Dobrev talked about her inclination towards Twilight movies and how the vampire-human romantic film has inspired her.

After her interview went online, many outlets falsely reported that if the studio will make a new Twilight film then they will hire Nina Dobrev to play the lead role.

At this moment, none of the star’s representatives or the studio has confirmed the possibility of a new Twilight film. All the social media hype is created by the movie lovers, who desperately want to see Taylor and Nina sharing screen together as Jacob and Renesmee. Fans of the film should understand that all the reports about Nina starring in the new Twilight film are nothing but mere speculations by the movie lovers and a new film based on these characters is not happening, at least not at this moment.

