Nostradamus, Baba Vanga And Horacio Villegas World War 3 Predictions Creepily Similar: Will It Destroy Europe?

Nostradamus, Baba Vanga and Horacio Villegas are creepily similar about their WW3 Predictions. Is World War 3 really going to happen in 2017? Multiple reports suggest that the exact date of the great war has also been predicted as well. Let’s analyze what these soothsayers said about a potential war this year.

Nostradamus, the most celebrated seer among the three, predicted that mankind would have a really critical time in 2017 and 2018. His predictions for this period include an economic collapse around the world. According to his Century IX predictions, there will be a naval battle. Back in 1555, the French astrologer apparently predicted nuclear terrorism. Nostradamus, who has been right about modern-day events like the 9/11 terror attack, apparently predicted that World War 3 would take place in 2017-2018.

Baba Vanga, the blind mystic who predicted the Boxing Day tsunami, the rise of ISIS and even Brexit, also talked about Donald Trump, Syria and nuclear war. According to conspiracy theorists, Baba Vanga predicted a catastrophic world war as well. The Bulgarian soothsayer, called the “Nostradamus from the Balkans,” is highly respected in Russia for her eerily accurate predictions. Her success rate in predicting the future is 85 percent, while many believe that Baba Vanga had paranormal capabilities.

According to Baba Vanga predictions, Islamic extremists were supposed to invade Europe in 2016. She also said that the invasion would start with the Arab Spring in 2010. She even predicted the use of chemical weapons by Islamic extremists against European powers. The Mirror Online found the strange similarity between this prediction of Baba Vanga and the Sarin gas attack, allegedly carried out by the command of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

If Baba Vanga’s predictions are to be believed, Europe will be turned into a “wasteland almost entirely devoid of any form of life,” and it will be left “almost empty.” Now, people might wonder if the seer was talking about a devastating World War 3 that would leave the continent completely thrashed. Baba Vanga predicted that there would be chemical weapons, and it would cause skin cancer to kill most people. Interestingly, Baba Vanga predicted that U.S. President Donald Trump would be one of the main reasons behind World War 3.

“Everyone will put their hopes in him to end it, but the opposite will happen; he will bring the country down and conflicts between north and south states will escalate,” Baba Vanga said.

Many conspiracy theorists believe that the Bulgarian soothsayer indicated the conflict between South Korea and the North. Moreover, Baba Vanga talked about an assassination that would possibly initiate World War 3. This is exactly what Nostradamus said in his WW3 predictions. He talked about the assassination of “Mabus” that would take place soon after his significant international achievement. Baba Vanga warned that assassination attempts on four heads of states would cause World War 3.

Here comes Clairvoyant Horacio Villegas, who was one of the very first people to predict Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. He is extremely specific about the date when World War 3 will start. The Catholic follower from Texas has said that WW3 will start on May 13, which happens to be the 100th anniversary of the visitation of Our Lady of Fatima – the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. He has also said that the war will end on October 13, 2017. It is the same day when Our Lady had her last visitation in Portugal, according to Catholic beliefs. Horacio originally thought Barack Obama to be “Mabus,” the one who gets assassinated in Nostradamus’ predictions.

“It could now be the president of Syria, Assad, as there is now talk that Trump will target Assad for removal,” Horacio told the Daily Star.

Is World War 3 really going to happen in 2017? If you trust the WW3 predictions from Nostradamus, Baba Vanga and Horacio Villegas, you have enough reasons to be worried.

[Featured Image by matth_be/iStock]