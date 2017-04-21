New music from Christina Grimmie was released Friday, and the late singer’s family reveals that a full album is coming in June. Grimmie’s family released a new EP from the singer today called Side B, featuring four songs.

Side B includes Christina Grimmie’s 2017 single, “Invisible”, in addition to a re-recorded cover of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up”. The latter song had followed Grimmie throughout her career, as one of her most popular YouTube covers in addition to being a song she performed as a contestant on The Voice. The EP is available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon and can be streamed on Amazon, Spotify and Apple Music.

Christina Grimmie’s family revealed that they are putting out a full-length album of her music called All Is Vanity, according to Billboard. All Is Vanity will be released on June 2, close to the one-year anniversary of Grimmie’s death. The album’s release date has special meaning as it is known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The singer was shot and killed by a fan on June 10, 2016, while she was signing autographs after a concert in Orlando, Fla. She was 22.

In December, six months after her death, Christina Grimmie’s family filed a wrongful death suit against concert promoter AEG Live, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza (the nightclub where she was killed) and the security team. The lawsuit also noted that Christina had been pulling in a lot of money for her family, and her brother Mark, who was her tour manager, said in December that without the support of a GoFundMe account set up after she died, their family would be in financial trouble.

“She paid for a lot, so if it wasn’t for the GoFundMe account, we would have been completely crippled,” Mark Grimmie said, via the Orlando Sentinel. “I’d probably be working two jobs to help our family make ends meet.”

Mark Grimmie also discussed how his sister’s untimely death in Orlando served to prove the need for stricter security at nightclubs and venues.

“I think it was really eye-opening because we know lots of artists that perform at venues that have no security at all. Now more than ever, they realize this could have been them or their family,” he said.

Christina’s father, Albert Grimmie, will appear in court on May 23 with representatives for AEG Live, says RadarOnline. The company, in addition to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza, have filed a Motion to Dismiss this lawsuit. The judge is slated to make a decision on whether to move forward with the case in the May 23 hearing.

Christina Grimmie rose to prominence on YouTube for her covers of popular songs. In addition to “I Won’t Give Up”, some of Christina’s most successful covers included David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium”, OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars”, Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” and Owl City’s “Fireflies”. Grimmie auditioned for The Voice in 2014 for the show’s sixth season. Singing Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” for her Blind Audition, Christina got all four coaches (Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher and Blake Shelton) to turn their chairs.

Grimmie would ultimately pick Adam to be her coach, where she thrived through her powerful covers of pop music. Some noteworthy songs she performed on The Voice included Lil Wayne’s “How to Love”, Drake and Majid Jordan’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”. After being voted through by the public every week, Grimmie made it all the way to the finale, where she came in third place.

Christina released two EPs following her stint on The Voice, titled Find Me and Side A. She previously released a full-length album before The Voice called With Love.

